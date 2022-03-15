OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration
London, March 15
15 March 2022
Oxford Instruments plc
Director Declaration
Alison Wood, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as a Non-executive Director and subsequently as Chair of Galliford Try Holdings plc with effect from 1 April 2022 and 15 September 2022, respectively.
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.
LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231
Enquiries:
Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448
