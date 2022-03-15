15 March 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Director Declaration

Alison Wood, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as a Non-executive Director and subsequently as Chair of Galliford Try Holdings plc with effect from 1 April 2022 and 15 September 2022, respectively.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448