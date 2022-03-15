Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.03.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
London, March 15

15 March 2022

Oxford Instruments plc

Director Declaration

Alison Wood, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as a Non-executive Director and subsequently as Chair of Galliford Try Holdings plc with effect from 1 April 2022 and 15 September 2022, respectively.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448

