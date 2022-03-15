DJ Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (USAU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-March-2022 / 09:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 363.1218

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1784863

CODE: USAU LN

ISIN: FR0010296061

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAU LN Sequence No.: 148998 EQS News ID: 1302401 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1302401&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 15, 2022 04:20 ET (08:20 GMT)