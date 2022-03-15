Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced the promotion of nine of its consultants to the rank of Partner across a number of its global offices.

Each new Partner has demonstrated their commitment to ADL, passion and dedication to the industries and clients they serve, and best-in-class experience and expertise. ADL credits a lot of its ongoing growth and success to the development, promotion and retention of its internal talent, with a recent survey on Vault acknowledging these values for setting ADL apart as an employer.

The latest promotions to Partner are as follows:

Ryan Alnesayan, Partner, Public Services Practice, Riyadh. Leading ADL Riyadh's office, Ryan has over 14 years of consulting and business advisory experience in strategic planning, economic development, and large-scale transformation projects, with a focus on Saudi Arabia.

Leading ADL Riyadh's office, Ryan has over 14 years of consulting and business advisory experience in strategic planning, economic development, and large-scale transformation projects, with a focus on Saudi Arabia. Marcus Beard, Partner, Risk Practice, Cambridge. Marcus' area of expertise is risk management, in which he primarily focuses on developing next-generation risk management approaches, culture assessment, safety and risk governance and assurance, risk analysis, and executive leadership training, with deep industry experience in travel transportation.

Marcus' area of expertise is risk management, in which he primarily focuses on developing next-generation risk management approaches, culture assessment, safety and risk governance and assurance, risk analysis, and executive leadership training, with deep industry experience in travel transportation. Dr. Engin Beken, Partner, Operations Management Practice, Frankfurt Vienna. Engin is a key expert in strategic performance improvement and digitalization. He is a strong contributor to ADL's global operations management practice and works with our clients globally, especially in asset-heavy industries.

Engin is a key expert in strategic performance improvement and digitalization. He is a strong contributor to ADL's global operations management practice and works with our clients globally, especially in asset-heavy industries. Florence Carlot, Partner, Energy Utilities Practice, Brussels. Florence focuses on strategy and organization in the energy utilities industry. She has been working within the European energy and utilities sector for over 15 years, enabling large operational and strategic change initiatives across the energy value chain.

Florence focuses on strategy and organization in the energy utilities industry. She has been working within the European energy and utilities sector for over 15 years, enabling large operational and strategic change initiatives across the energy value chain. Julien Duvaud-Schelnast, Partner, Telecommunications, Information Technology, Media Electronics (TIME) Practice, Paris Stockholm. Operating in both France and Sweden, Julien is an expert on trending topics within the TIME practice, including infrastructure, private networks and sustainability.

Operating in both France and Sweden, Julien is an expert on trending topics within the TIME practice, including infrastructure, private networks and sustainability. Dr. Michael Eiden, Partner, Technology Innovation Practice, London. Michael is the Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at ADL. He is an industry expert with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in designing, developing and commercializing AI solutions in different industries.

Michael is the Global Head of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at ADL. He is an industry expert with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in designing, developing and commercializing AI solutions in different industries. Ben Enejo, Partner, Healthcare Life Sciences Practice, Boston. Ben is an experienced management consultant and industry expert, having worked with various global biopharmaceutical companies on strategies to accelerate the development of new medicines through to commercialization. Particular areas of expertise include clinical trial acceleration; R&D transformation, including advanced technology application, increasing success for rare-disease drug development and launch; patient and drug safety; and quality and compliance excellence.

Ben is an experienced management consultant and industry expert, having worked with various global biopharmaceutical companies on strategies to accelerate the development of new medicines through to commercialization. Particular areas of expertise include clinical trial acceleration; R&D transformation, including advanced technology application, increasing success for rare-disease drug development and launch; patient and drug safety; and quality and compliance excellence. Mitsuhiro Henry Umebayashi, Partner, Strategy Organization Practice, Singapore. Henry leads the S&O practice in South-East Asia and supports clients from multiple industries, such as consumer goods, energy utilities, infrastructure and healthcare. His main focus is supporting clients with business transformation and growth acceleration arising from management challenges such as sustainability, globalization and digitalization.

Henry leads the S&O practice in South-East Asia and supports clients from multiple industries, such as consumer goods, energy utilities, infrastructure and healthcare. His main focus is supporting clients with business transformation and growth acceleration arising from management challenges such as sustainability, globalization and digitalization. Arjun Vir Singh, Partner, Financial Services Practice, Dubai. Arjun joined ADL in 2020 as the Head of Financial Services for the Middle East region. Actively engaged with fintech, payments, and digital banking, as well as the wider start-up ecosystem across the Middle East region and beyond, Arjun has deep sectorial knowledge. He has launched and managed a payments and fintech business for a large conglomerate across multiple markets in the Middle East and SEA region.

Ignacio Garcia Alves, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arthur D. Little, comments: "I would like to congratulate our nine new Partners, who have worked hard and smart to become true entrepreneurs. Each promotion is richly deserved, and we are extremely grateful for the role they have played in the firm. At ADL we place tremendous value on our people. These nine colleagues have shown they are ready for the next step of their careers, and we are truly excited as they enter into their era of partnership."

