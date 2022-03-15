TMC continues rapid international growth with acquisition of Romanian IoTH

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High-tech consultancy company TMC takes over Romanian consultancy firm IoTH. With its expansion to Bucharest, TMC hopes to attract more Eastern European clients and especially new talent. 'Our goal is to grow towards 10,000 employees by 2030. Romania has good universities and many top engineers that we would like bring on board at TMC.'

For the first time, TMC takes over an existing foreign company. Until now, TMC has always grown organically outside the Netherlands: the company opened its own new entities in various countries. Always based on TMC's own 'employeneurship model', in which entrepreneurial engineers are given a lot of freedom and the security of permanent employment. In the future, TMC wants to acquire more companies like IoTH. Emmanuel Mottrie, CEO of TMC: 'If we want to continue to grow, we need to tap into new recruitment markets. Merging with IoTH is just the beginning.'

While expanding internationally, TMC keeps a close watch on the horizontal, people and values driven culture. Mottrie: 'We see that our vision on work and employeneurship is catching on internationally. It is hugely motivating to further extend our organizational culture and structure.'

In IoTH, TMC found an organization that fits perfectly with the company culture. IoTH was founded in 2016 by Cosmina Dinu and Morgan Guffroy, an experienced engineer in the automotive industry and an entrepreneur at heart, who puts human values first. Together, Dinu and Guffroy built a team of 60 engineers who know the high-end IT consultancy industry well.

The acquisition is important for IoTH too. Guffroy will remain an entrepreneur, but will now benefit from TMC's international network, knowledge and experience. Guffroy: 'Joining TMC makes sense - we work in the same industries and we both think recruiting and retaining good people is most important. That is why we immediately hired two new HR specialists who will help us achieve our growth ambition.'

Romania offers TMC many opportunities due to its strong local market in the automotive and telecom industry. Guffroy continues: 'As part of TMC, we meet with larger customers, such as Renault.' The Bucharest branch is a first step towards developing a new network of customers. And towards setting up international teams in which top engineers from Romania collaborate remotely with engineers from other TMC branches on projects for existing TMC customers.

www.tmc-employeneurship.com

About TMC

TMC is a high-tech consultancy company with 22 offices in twelve different countries and more than 1800 employees worldwide. TMC engineers provide research, development and high-tech services; from physics and software to nanotechnology and data science. Customer organizations range from large concerns to promising start-up companies. TMC's employeneurship model offers engineers the opportunity to combine the security of a permanent contract with their passion for entrepreneurship.