- (PLX AI) - Boozt shares fell 12% in morning trading after analysts at Nordea cut their recommendation to sell from hold.
- • While Boozt has delivered impressive performance since the start of the pandemic, consumer data is worsening quickly and online peers such as Zalando have already indicated a sharp slowdown in sales growth and margin contraction, Nordea said
- • Nordea set a price target of SEK 130 for Boozt; shares currently at SEK 135
