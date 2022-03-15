Best Places to Work: Takeda earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Bulgaria for 2022

SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Bulgaria for the second consecutive year recognizing the company's achievements in promoting continuous learning at work and in fostering a high-performing workplace culture. During the assessment, the employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Todor Kesimov, General Manager for Takeda Bulgaria, he said, "It's an honor to be certified by the program "Best Place to Work" in Bulgaria for the second consecutive year! It serves as a testament to our effort to create exceptional work environment and everyone's commitment to building and sustaining an innovative and inclusive workplace in Takeda Bulgaria."

The certification process is based on two assessments: the first is a confidential employee survey and the second is an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, we provide crucial data around 8 topics characterizing high performing organizations.