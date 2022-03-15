Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Soeben Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853849 ISIN: JP3463000004 Ticker-Symbol: TKD 
Tradegate
15.03.22
10:03 Uhr
26,230 Euro
-0,410
-1,54 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
Singapur
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,15026,53011:06
26,20026,50011:06
PR Newswire
15.03.2022 | 10:27
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Best Places to Work: Takeda earns the Best Place to Work Certification in Bulgaria for 2022

SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeda been officially recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Bulgaria for the second consecutive year recognizing the company's achievements in promoting continuous learning at work and in fostering a high-performing workplace culture. During the assessment, the employees ranked the company high on employee conditions, workplace culture and policies recognizing the company as one of the rewarding places to work where people can unlock their potential in a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Todor Kesimov, General Manager for Takeda Bulgaria, he said, "It's an honor to be certified by the program "Best Place to Work" in Bulgaria for the second consecutive year! It serves as a testament to our effort to create exceptional work environment and everyone's commitment to building and sustaining an innovative and inclusive workplace in Takeda Bulgaria."

The certification process is based on two assessments: the first is a confidential employee survey and the second is an in-depth review of the organization's culture. This offers a rigorous representation of the organization from an employee perspective, and an overall portrait of the workplace culture. Together, we provide crucial data around 8 topics characterizing high performing organizations.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.