Herbies Seeds is Canapa Mundi's Official Platinum Sponsor

ROME, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canapa Mundi, the international cannabis fair held in Rome, is making its return. The seventh iteration will meet Friday, April 1st through Sunday the 3rd, 2022.



Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic. The upcoming festival will host visitors at Fiera di Roma and also virtually.

The sixth event grew to around 30,000 attendees, compared with only 900 during the first convention. In 2022, guests can anticipate over 200 brands from across the industry and approximately 25,000 visitors. Canapa Mundi has several partners for the event, including Herbies Seeds as its Platinum Sponsor. The event will be held from 11 am until 8 pm Friday and Saturday, ending an hour earlier on Sunday.

About Canapa Mundi

Canapa Mundi is an international convention bringing together cannabis brands from across the industry. Visitors can discover a wide range of unique products, including food, cosmetics, and seeds.

When the pandemic prevented 2021's gathering, Canapa Mundi took to the Internet. Last year's virtual fair is still available for free. You can also access webinars and informative videos from 2021's speakers, conferences, and vendors.

This all-ages convention combines exhibits, presentations, and products from throughout the legal cannabis industry. With the exhibitors' list including such big brand names as FastBuds, Sweet Seeds, Green House Seeds, and many more, visitors can look forward to participating in many unique offerings from various categories, such as:

Articles for Smokers

Industrial Hemp

Legal Hemp

Food and Beverage

Cultivation

Cannabis Seeds

CBD Seeds.



Discounted lodging is also available through Canapa Mundi's hospitality partners. Online convention tickets go on sale in January.

About Herbies Seeds

Herbies Seeds is an online cannabis seeds retailer located in Spain that has offered a wide array of seeds from over one hundred seed banks for about two decades. Herbies has participated in several Canapa Mundi events, and for this year's fair they are contributing as an official Platinum Sponsor.

The retailer sells many choices for high-THC, autoflowering, photoperiod, feminized, and regular seeds. Herbies also offers CBD seeds for growers who prefer to avoid cannabis' psychoactive effects. In 2021, Herbies began producing its own varieties as well. In addition to their best-selling 28-33% THCGrandmommy Purple, they also offer a diverse line of genetics:

Blueberry Hill , a nearly pure Indica

, a nearly pure Indica DDoS #33 , a high-yielding hybrid

, a high-yielding hybrid Gelato Auto , a Sativa-dominant autoflower

, a Sativa-dominant autoflower Godzilla Glue #4 , a resinous and potent cultivar

, a resinous and potent cultivar Mimosa Shot , a euphoric citrus-flavored strain

, a euphoric citrus-flavored strain And other varieties.

These strains offer high levels of THC (22-33%) as well as high-yielding genetics. Shoppers will find a range of options in Indica-heavy, Sativa-heavy, and well-balanced hybrid strains created to suit the needs of growers with different experience levels.

Growers can order from Herbies from most countries in the world and choose from among several payment options, including card payments, bitcoin, and cash on delivery. Each shipment can be mailed in stealth packaging, with 24-hour customer support available. At Canapa Mundi 2022, Herbies will be presented at the stand G3.

Herbies Seeds

herbiesheadshop.com

+44 800 520 0058

sales@herbiesheadshop.com