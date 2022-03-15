- (PLX AI) - Carlsberg faces risks on its significant exposure to Russia and renewed concerns about Covid in China, but remains a buy, analysts at Danske Bank said.
- • Price target cut to DKK 1,150 from DKK 1,300
- • Carlsberg still has lots of value from growth in Asia and the reopening of Western Europe after the pandemic, Danske said
- • Even a significant writedown of Russian assets would not trigger a major credit event, according to the analysts
- • The share has taken too much of a beating and Carlsberg remains a quality company with growth opportunities, Danske said
- • Shares are down another 3% mid-morning
CARLSBERG-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de