Inmarsat: SKILLS SHORTAGES REMAIN THE TOP BARRIER TO INDUSTRIAL IOT ADOPTION, INMARSAT RESEARCH REVEALS

Industrial IoT in the Time of Covid-19 - reveals nearly half of all businesses lack in-house security, data science and connectivity skills to develop, deploy and manage IoT projects

LONDON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research by Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, reveals that skills shortages are putting a brake on IoT innovation, inhibiting the adoption of the technology and the effectiveness of IoT deployments across businesses. These findings underline how little progress has been made in addressing skills shortages since the company's 2018 report pinpointed that the skills gap was the top barrier to successful IoT deployments. This remains the case, with organisations needing to do more to upskill, bring in new talent or work with outsourcers with the requisite skills.

According to the research, based on interviews with 450 global respondents across the agriculture, electrical utilities, mining, oil and gas, and transport and logistics sectors, organisations don't always have the skills they need to fully utilise their IoT projects. A lack of in-house skills remains the top barrier to IoT deployment for well over a third (37%) of all respondents in the study. In terms of the specific skill sets businesses need, half (50%) of all respondents stated that they lacked cyber-security talent, closely followed by a need for additional staff with experience and skills in data science and analytics (49%), technical support (48%) and connectivity technology (47%).

Many businesses also lack the strategic IoT skills needed in the C-suite or senior leadership team to integrate fully IoT into their overall business strategies, with under a third (32%) of respondents claiming to have all the skills needed at this level. Underlining the importance of having a strategic approach to IoT at leadership level and the right policies in place to support this, the research shows those organisations with a formal IoT strategy have far more strategic support for IoT at board level (47%, compared to only 19% of those without one).

Commenting on the findings, Mike Carter, President of Inmarsat Enterprise said:

"Our latest research shows, despite strong levels of IoT adoption across the board, skills shortages continue to be the top barrier to industrial IoT adoption. It is particularly concerning to note that, amongst those organisations lacking specific skills, almost half are missing security, data science and connectivity technology skills. To help plug these fundamental IoT skills gaps, more businesses need to develop formal IoT strategies, to prioritise IoT at the boardroom level and to develop better relationships with IoT service providers.

"For IoT to be a sustained success, access to the relevant skill sets is needed at all levels. Without all these skill sets in place, businesses will continue to struggle to make the best use of the data they gather, to integrate IoT projects into the wider organisation and benefit from the transformative role that IoT can play in the global supply chain. If organisations do not have the resources to plug these skills gaps internally, they must look to external partners to provide the necessary skills.

"Inmarsat's Enterprise business is focused on the provision of IoT connectivity to business-critical applications and to remote places via our industry-leading ELERA network. Our expert partners, including skilled solution providers from our Application and Solution Provider Programme, are helping to connect IoT solutions providers with commercial land customers across the globe."

Notes to Editors

The Inmarsat Research Programme report "Industrial IoT in the Time of Covid-19" focuses on measuring the IoT maturity of global industry during the Covid-19 pandemic and the rise of digitalised production and supply chains. It analyses several key themes such as adoption, connectivity, data, skills, security and investment.

The report is based on interviews with 450 global respondents across the agriculture, electrical utilities, mining, oil and gas, and transport and logistics sectors in early 2021, a year after the start of the pandemic. Respondents from businesses with at least 250 employees from the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific responsible for delivering IoT initiatives at their respective organisations were surveyed.

Download "Industrial IoT in the Time of Covid-19:"

https://www.inmarsat.com/en/insights/enterprise/2021/research-programme-2021-industrial-iot-covid-19.html

