Future Market Insights: Industrial Nailers Market Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.9% & Attain a Valuation of US$ 1.15 Bn by the End of 2030, Says FMI

Industrial Nailers Market By Category (Pneumatic, Cordless, Gas-powered), Product (Brad & Pins, Coils, Roofing, Framing & Sheathing, Flooring, Sliding & Fencing), Operation (Handheld, Automatic), Nail Length (Less than 20 mm, 20 to 40 mm, 40 to 60 mm, 60 to 80 mm, Above 80 mm) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2030

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI): Industrial Nailers Market is expected to reach US$ 629.6 Mn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 7.9% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 to 2030.

Global demand for industrial nailers is likely to grow at nearly 7.9%, with end-users showing a marked preference for cordless industrial nailers. A new study by ESOMAR-certified firm, Future Market Insights, offers detailed insights on key factors likely to influence industrial nailers market in the long run

Industrial Nailers Market Size (2022) US$ 629.6 Mn Sales Forecast (2030) US$ 1.15 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030) 7.9% CAGR Share of Top 5 Industry Players 50%

Key Takeaways from FMI's Industrial Nailers Report

US and East Asian countries will remain epicenter of growth, accounting for over 50% of the revenue share by 2030

Cordless industrial nailers will outsell pneumatic variants

Framing & sheathing nailers to capture nearly a quarter of the revenue share

Automatic nailers are projected to surge in popularity, gaining 170 BPS from 2020-2030

Furniture segment to generate an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 153 Mn

"Concerns regarding injuries while using industrial nailers are prompting vendors to introduce enhanced safety features within their products, thus reducing accidents," concludes the FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is slated to have a debilitating impact on world economic growth projections for FY 2020-2021 or possibly even longer. As economic activities of all countries have almost come to a standstill, major supply chain disruptions are on the cards.

The maximum brunt of this shortfall is being felt by the automotive and construction industries, both exhaustive users of industrial nailers. Mandatory social distancing protocols to curb the virus's spread has compelled major construction and automobile manufacturers to cease all on-site projects, leading to reduced output.

Falling production levels across the aforementioned industries have also reduced demand for pneumatic, cordless and gas powered industrial nailers. This is expected to impede revenue prospects of the market in the short-term forecast period.

While the conservative estimates pegs recovery between the next 8 to 14 quarters, the optimistic scenario projects growth to rebound within the next 5 to 8 quarters. Slowdown shall be moderate as consumers are relying on their own carpentry skills to repair their furniture, keeping demand sustained to a significant extent.

Competitive Landscape

The global industrial nailers market is highly consolidated, with top-notch players relying on product launchers, divestures and acquisition of rival players to stay afloat. These include Stanley Black & Decker, Illinois Tool Work Inc., MAX Co. Ltd., Koki Holdings America Ltd., and Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH.

In 2018, MAX USA CORP. released the New PowerLite High Pressure Coil Framing Nailer. This nailer has power to drive nails through engineered lumbers such as laminated strand lumber (LSL) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL) respectively.

In 2019, Stanley Black & Decker divested its Sargent and Greenleaf mechanical locks business within the security segment. In 2020, Everwin Pneumatic Corp launched a new product for industrial coil nailers known as PN59 for the automotive segment.

Industrial Nailers Industry Survey

Industrial Nailers Market by Category:

Pneumatic Industrial Nailers

Cordless Industrial Nailers

Gas-powered Industrial Nailers

Industrial Nailers Market by Product:

Brad & Pins

Coils

Roofing

Framing & Sheathing

Flooring

Sliding & Fencing

Others

Industrial Nailers Market by Operation:

Handheld Industrial Nailers

Automatic Industrial Nailers

Industrial Nailers Market by Nail Length:

Less than 20 mm

20 to 40 mm

40 to 60 mm

60 to 80 mm

Above 80 mm

Industrial Nailers Market by Application:

Furniture

Millwork

Pallets & Crating

Leather Goods Manufacturing

Steel Skids

Construction & Framing

Automotive Interiors

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report

At what rate will the industrial nailers market grow?

How big is the global industrial nailers market?

What are the key trends in the industrial nailers market?

Which region holds the largest share in the global industrial nailers market?

Who are the top players in the global industrial nailers market?

