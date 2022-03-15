Future Market Insights: Industrial Nailers Market Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7.9% & Attain a Valuation of US$ 1.15 Bn by the End of 2030, Says FMI

Industrial Nailers Market By Category (Pneumatic, Cordless, Gas-powered), Product (Brad & Pins, Coils, Roofing, Framing & Sheathing, Flooring, Sliding & Fencing), Operation (Handheld, Automatic), Nail Length (Less than 20 mm, 20 to 40 mm, 40 to 60 mm, 60 to 80 mm, Above 80 mm) & Region - Forecast 2022 - 2030
DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Market Insights (FMI): Industrial Nailers Market is expected to reach US$ 629.6 Mn in 2022, likely to surge at a vigorous 7.9% CAGR during the assessment period 2022 to 2030.
Global demand for industrial nailers is likely to grow at nearly 7.9%, with end-users showing a marked preference for cordless industrial nailers. A new study by ESOMAR-certified firm, Future Market Insights, offers detailed insights on key factors likely to influence industrial nailers market in the long run
Industrial Nailers Market Size (2022)
US$ 629.6 Mn
Sales Forecast (2030)
US$ 1.15 Bn
Global Market Growth Rate (2022 to 2030)
7.9% CAGR
Share of Top 5 Industry Players
50%
Key Takeaways from FMI's Industrial Nailers Report
- US and East Asian countries will remain epicenter of growth, accounting for over 50% of the revenue share by 2030
- Cordless industrial nailers will outsell pneumatic variants
- Framing & sheathing nailers to capture nearly a quarter of the revenue share
- Automatic nailers are projected to surge in popularity, gaining 170 BPS from 2020-2030
- Furniture segment to generate an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 153 Mn
"Concerns regarding injuries while using industrial nailers are prompting vendors to introduce enhanced safety features within their products, thus reducing accidents," concludes the FMI analyst.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic is slated to have a debilitating impact on world economic growth projections for FY 2020-2021 or possibly even longer. As economic activities of all countries have almost come to a standstill, major supply chain disruptions are on the cards.
The maximum brunt of this shortfall is being felt by the automotive and construction industries, both exhaustive users of industrial nailers. Mandatory social distancing protocols to curb the virus's spread has compelled major construction and automobile manufacturers to cease all on-site projects, leading to reduced output.
Falling production levels across the aforementioned industries have also reduced demand for pneumatic, cordless and gas powered industrial nailers. This is expected to impede revenue prospects of the market in the short-term forecast period.
While the conservative estimates pegs recovery between the next 8 to 14 quarters, the optimistic scenario projects growth to rebound within the next 5 to 8 quarters. Slowdown shall be moderate as consumers are relying on their own carpentry skills to repair their furniture, keeping demand sustained to a significant extent.
Competitive Landscape
The global industrial nailers market is highly consolidated, with top-notch players relying on product launchers, divestures and acquisition of rival players to stay afloat. These include Stanley Black & Decker, Illinois Tool Work Inc., MAX Co. Ltd., Koki Holdings America Ltd., and Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH.
In 2018, MAX USA CORP. released the New PowerLite High Pressure Coil Framing Nailer. This nailer has power to drive nails through engineered lumbers such as laminated strand lumber (LSL) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL) respectively.
In 2019, Stanley Black & Decker divested its Sargent and Greenleaf mechanical locks business within the security segment. In 2020, Everwin Pneumatic Corp launched a new product for industrial coil nailers known as PN59 for the automotive segment.
Industrial Nailers Industry Survey
Industrial Nailers Market by Category:
- Pneumatic Industrial Nailers
- Cordless Industrial Nailers
- Gas-powered Industrial Nailers
Industrial Nailers Market by Product:
- Brad & Pins
- Coils
- Roofing
- Framing & Sheathing
- Flooring
- Sliding & Fencing
- Others
Industrial Nailers Market by Operation:
- Handheld Industrial Nailers
- Automatic Industrial Nailers
Industrial Nailers Market by Nail Length:
- Less than 20 mm
- 20 to 40 mm
- 40 to 60 mm
- 60 to 80 mm
- Above 80 mm
Industrial Nailers Market by Application:
- Furniture
- Millwork
- Pallets & Crating
- Leather Goods Manufacturing
- Steel Skids
- Construction & Framing
- Automotive Interiors
- Others
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- At what rate will the industrial nailers market grow?
- How big is the global industrial nailers market?
- What are the key trends in the industrial nailers market?
- Which region holds the largest share in the global industrial nailers market?
- Who are the top players in the global industrial nailers market?
