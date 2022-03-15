Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance: Crossroads Customer Care and Servicing Manager Lorraine Reynoso Named One of Women In Trucking's 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is pleased to announce that Lorraine Reynoso has been named one of Women In Trucking's 2022 Top Women to Watch in Transportation.

Having held a variety of accounting, funding, and customer facing roles over the past 8 years, Lorraine quickly gained valuable experience and depth of knowledge about the equipment finance industry. Most notably, she recently assumed the role of Customer Care and Servicing Manager at Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance where she manages a team of representatives supporting customers daily. Lorraine's vision is to streamline customer requests and interactions to ensure a positive and consistent customer experience, and to uncover new business opportunities by building solid customer relationships on a foundation of trust and integrity.

Lorraine has recruited and empowered top-tier talent in her department to create a one-stop solution for all customer inquiries. Her "customer first" approach, coupled with rigorous departmental training, has allowed her team to quickly process incoming calls and correspondence with a clear focus on customer satisfaction and an eye toward data quality. In addition to her roles in Customer Service and Account Servicing, Lorraine has assumed a compliance role managing Crossroads' insurance certificates to provide added value to customers and further improve their overall experience.

Lorraine exemplifies WIT's mission in several ways, including encouraging all her employees to become equipment finance industry experts and ultimately complete their Certified Lease and Finance Professional (CLFP) certification. Over 80% of Lorraine's team are women, all of whom are highly motivated subject matter experts. Lorraine takes every opportunity to celebrate and promote their accomplishments, both among her team and within the greater organization. She will continue to hire, elevate and empower women to take on leadership roles and challenge the perception that the transportation industry is male-dominated.

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance, LLC is a leading transportation equipment leasing company headquartered in Southern California. Over the years, we've grown into a national lender with an array of financial products designed to help businesses succeed. We strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital. Our industry expertise affords our customers a competitive advantage in the market. For more information visit: www.crlease.com . For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.

Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a nonprofit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org .

Media Contact:

Chris Lewinski

Digital Marketing Manager

909-942-9440

clewinski@crlease.com

SOURCE: Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692990/Crossroads-Customer-Care-and-Servicing-Manager-Lorraine-Reynoso-Named-One-of-Women-In-Truckings-2022-Top-Women-to-Watch-in-Transportation