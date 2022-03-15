BODA Token: BODASWAP: The First Decentralized Exchange Removing Slippage for Binance Chain Tokens

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / The Decentralized Finance space has boomed from success stories like DOGECOIN, SAFEMOON, SHIBA INU, BABY DOGE, KISHU INU and more who are bringing users to Decentralized Exchanges like PANCAKSWAP, MDEX, UNISWAP, SPOOKYSWAP, QUICKSWAP, and more, to trade their tokens. In just 24 hours PANCAKESWAP receives an average of $828,389,383 USD in Trading Volume. Followed closely by SPOOKYSWAP receiving an average of $510,961,838 USD in Trading Volume in 24 hours.

While everyone is scrambling to find the next big thing in DeFi, BODA Token has been working hard to build a unique and first-of-its-kind product for the DeFi sector. Boda Token is proud to announce its successful launch of BodaSwap! The First Decentralized Exchange to eliminate Slippage requirements when trading Binance Chain tokens. Unlike other DEX platforms like Pancakeswap, MDEX, UniSwap, SpookySwap, Quickswap, and many more, which require a minimum slippage input to trade tokens, BodaSwap is free from slippage. Slippage is often used to create a buffer when swapping two tokens on a Decentralized Exchange, and while not always charged as a fee, sometimes the slippage can cost the user a small number of tokens in the trade. By eliminating the slippage requirement, tokens traded on the BodaSwap DEX give the user more value for their swap. A DeFi trader who utilized Pancakeswap and BodaSwap, where two identical trades were made, was able to demonstrate that the gas fee on Pancakeswap cost the user $2.28 and the gas fee on BodaSwap only cost $1.69. Saving the user 59 cents in gas fees by using BodaSwap.

BodaSwap is a utility product that will provide added value to the native BODAV2 token, which is part of the Boda Company. Revenue generated from trades on BodaSwap will be utilized for buyback and burns of BODAV2 tokens. This process will help to increase the value of BODAV2 tokens and provide more BUSD Rewards to existing holders of BODAV2 Tokens.

Based on the average daily volume received on Pancakeswap at over $800 Million USD, the 0.2% fee per trade on BodaSwap could potentially generate $1.6 Million USD per day for BODAV2 Tokens. With 6% of that $1.6 Million USD, $96,000 USD, converted to BUSD rewards for token holders.

BODAV2 Token is the highest paying reward token on Binance Smart Chain, automatically rewarding its holders in the form of Binance Pegged BUSD. Since BUSD is a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar it will never shift in price, making it a great choice for passive income. As a DeFi token that automatically rewards investors with a stable passive income for holding, BODAV2 helps to reduce the risks involved with cryptocurrency market volatility. Holders can keep earning during a crypto bear market as token price does not affect the BUSD rewards. Over time, holders can earn enough BUSD rewards to cover their initial investment, turning their investment into a cost-free asset.

No other smart contract is like BODAV2 as it has been built from scratch. An anti-whale and anti-dumping mechanism help to protect investors from heavy losses. BODAV2 has been audited by Certik, the leading Smart Contract Auditing Company in the world, which provides much greater security and peace of mind for BODAV2 holders.

BodaSwap is a real contender in the Decentralized Exchange sector as the first DEX to facilitate trades without slippage and with lower gas fees. Many users will find themselves turning to BodaSwap over other DEXs like Pancakeswap with the ease of trading tokens and paying less in fees.

In addition, BodaSwap is providing a Fiat On-ramp for customers to purchase cryptocurrency with Visa or Mastercard. This Fiat-to-Crypto feature is ideal for customers in locations such as America where purchasing crypto tokens such as BNB can be difficult.

With companies like Binance pushing crypto further into the mainstream audience, people finally realize the true potential of Crypto Currencies. It is this sentiment that will continue to bring BodaSwap & BODAV2 and its community to new and even greater heights.

