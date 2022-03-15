DJ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist
DEALING DATE: 14-Mar-2022
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 117.2289
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11909053
CODE: TIPH LN
ISIN: LU1452600601
