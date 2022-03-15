Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") has today released its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

Highlights for FY'21:

Transformational year for the Group

Significant increase in scale and footprint following acquisition of remaining 55.0% of Dole Food Company, Inc. ("DFC" or "Legacy Dole") by Total Produce plc ("TP") to create Dole plc ("Dole")

Following the acquisition, revenue has increased 113.7%, Adjusted EBITDA 1 56.5% and total assets 147.5%

56.5% and total assets 147.5% On a pro-forma 2 basis, revenue increased 3.5% and Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.9% for the full year

basis, revenue increased 3.5% and Adjusted EBITDA increased 5.9% for the full year Group is well positioned for long term sustainable growth following completion of IPO and debt refinancing

Net Debt1 pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 2.87x as of December 31, 2021

Transformational impact of the acquisition of DFC by TP

On July 29, 2021, TP completed the acquisition of the remaining 55.0% of DFC, to create Dole plc. Following this acquisition, the Group has increased significantly in scale and geographical footprint. Revenue has increased 48.5% to $6.5 billion for the full year 2021 compared to 2020. Pro-forma revenue for the full year 2021 of $9.3 billion has increased 113.7% compared to revenue for 2020. Revenue for 2021 includes five months of DFC revenue for the period of July 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA has increased 15.3% to $290.1 million for the full year 2021 compared to 2020. Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 of $393.6 million has increased 56.5% compared to Adjusted EBITDA for 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 includes five months of DFC Adjusted EBITDA for the period of July 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021, and TP's 45.0% share of DFC Adjusted EBITDA for seven months for the period of January 1, 2021 to July 29, 2021.

Total assets has increased 147.5% to $4.7 billion following the acquisition. The Group now has a strategic and valuable asset base, including over 114,000 acres of owned land and other land holdings, over 160 distribution and manufacturing facilities, 75 packing houses, 12 cold storage facilities, five salad manufacturing plants and 13 owned vessels.

FY'21 FY'21 FY'20 Variance Variance Pro-forma Reported (Unaudited) Reported Pro-forma FY'21 v Reported FY'20 Reported FY'21 v Reported FY'20 Revenue $'m (2) 9,286 6,454 4,346 +113.7% +48.5% Adjusted EBITDA $'m (1), (2) 393.6 290.1 251.5 +56.5% +15.3% Total Assets $'m 4,668 1,886 +147.5%

_______________________________

1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures.

2 This press release contains pro-forma financial information. The unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc illustrate the effects of the acquisition of DFC by TP and the effects of the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020. This is comparable to the pro-forma financial statements presented in the Form F-1 filed with the SEC at the time of the IPO. The financial statements which will be filed in due course with the SEC, and which will be available on our website once filed https://www.doleplc.com/investors), will contain the results of TP for the first 7 months to July 29, 2021 (including equity earnings from TP's 45.0% shareholding in DFC) plus the combined results of TP and DFC from July 30, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Comparative period results to December 31, 2020, are comprised of the full year results of TP including equity earnings from TP's 45.0% shareholding in DFC.

Pro-forma Financial Information Highlights (Unaudited)

Q4'21 Q4'20 FY'21 FY'20 FY Variance Pro-forma Revenue $'m (2) 2,251 2,201 9,286 8,969 +3.5% Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA $'m (1), (2) 61.1 71.8 393.6 371.8 +5.9% Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income $'m (1), (2) 13.5 18.0 141.2 126.3 +11.8% Pro-forma Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (1), (2) 0.14 0.19 1.49 1.33 +11.8%

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman said:

"2021 marked a transformational year for the Group following the acquisition of the remaining 55.0% of DFC by Dole plc and the subsequent IPO of the Group on NYSE. Our scale and footprint have increased significantly and we are well positioned to deliver long term sustainable growth. The Group delivered a strong performance for the full year of 2021, with growth across key metrics in line with guidance. Our diversified business model has continued to provide resilience within a challenging macroeconomic environment, while our strategic asset base and multi-continental sourcing model provide a competitive advantage. Our people have once again been the driver of this strong performance and we thank them for their dedication and determination.

"For the 2022 financial year, we are targeting revenue in the range of $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion and Adjusted EBITDA of $370.0 million to $380.0 million. The year on year expected reduction in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to the significant impact of the Value Added Salads product recall and temporary plant closures. We are monitoring the ongoing geopolitical situation in Ukraine and Russia; however, it is difficult to predict today what impact this may have on the macroeconomic environment and our business."

Pro-forma revenue for the fourth quarter increased 2.3% to $2.3 billion. The increase was driven by growth in the Fresh Fruit, Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA and Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW reporting segments.

Pro-forma revenue for the full year 2021 increased 3.5% to $9.3 billion. The increase in full year pro-forma revenue was driven by growth across all reporting segments.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased 14.9% to $61.1 million. The decrease was predominantly driven by a decrease in Fresh Vegetables due to the impact of the product recall, a reduction in Fresh Fruit due to the continued impact of input cost inflation, and a slight decrease in Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA. These decreases were partially offset by a strong performance within Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 increased 5.9% to $393.6 million. The increase was driven by a strong performance in Fresh Fruit and Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA.

Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income for the fourth quarter decreased 25.0% to $13.5 million, predominantly due to the decrease in pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter.

Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income for the full year 2021 increased 11.8% to $141.2 million, driven by the increase in pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA and decrease in the effective tax rate, which was partially offset by an increase in depreciation charges and increase in earnings attributable to non-controlling shareholder interests.

Value Added Salads Product Recall and Temporary Plant Closures Update

In December of 2021, we announced a voluntary recall for all packaged salads processed at our Bessemer City, North Carolina and Yuma, Arizona facilities due to a possible health risk from Listeria monocytogenes. We temporarily suspended operations at both facilities to facilitate proper investigation and sanitation procedures. In January of 2022, after we identified that the likely source of the contamination was a single piece of harvesting equipment that had been contaminated from the natural environment, we issued another recall of packaged salads processed at our Springfield, Ohio and Soledad, California facilities that handled product that had been harvested on that equipment. Operations were not fully suspended at the Soledad and Springfield locations as a result of that recall. Through genetic testing and in cooperation with the FDA, we ultimately confirmed that the harvest equipment was the source and that our processing facilities were not harboring any contamination. Our plants have now returned to operating at full capacity.

Incremental exceptional costs as a result of these recalls and temporary plant closures include costs for the disposal of affected inventory and packaging, reimbursements of charges to customers, penalties charged by customers, direct labor and benefits, freight for redirecting trucks carrying affected products, legal considerations and incremental sanitization procedures. The known and expected impact of these exceptional one-off costs for the 2021 recall is estimated at $17.6 million for the Fresh Vegetables segment. In addition, we also estimated a reduction of $3.3 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 arising from the impact of temporary lost volumes and fixed cost absorption.

Total expected exceptional one-off costs in fiscal year 2022 related to the recalls and temporary plant closures are approximately $15.0 million. In addition, we also estimate a reduction in Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $25.0 million arising from the impact of temporary lost volumes, fixed cost absorption and delays in initiating price increases needed to address inflation.

The total impact of both recalls and the temporary plant closures is uncertain and may be subject to change.

Selected Pro-forma Quarterly Segmental Financial Information (Unaudited)

Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 FY'21 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Fresh Fruit 744,614 778,798 672,737 680,881 2,877,030 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 793,740 951,848 877,423 815,330 3,438,341 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 421,693 423,966 453,704 479,702 1,779,065 Fresh Vegetables 327,701 332,273 323,772 296,848 1,280,594 Intersegment (21,985 (24,493 (21,599 (21,281 (89,358 Total 2,265,763 2,462,392 2,306,037 2,251,480 9,285,672 Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 91,587 85,726 16,992 15,694 209,999 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 24,927 40,984 35,852 29,363 131,126 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 10,096 18,118 4,281 20,574 53,069 Fresh Vegetables 4,534 (1,553 925 (4,520 (614 Total 131,144 143,275 58,050 61,111 393,580

Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Fresh Fruit 763,646 712,712 682,194 636,987 2,795,539 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 742,871 852,110 886,443 781,524 3,262,948 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 381,999 416,993 438,283 475,995 1,713,270 Fresh Vegetables 308,692 313,996 320,543 324,375 1,267,606 Intersegment (17,490 (17,489 (17,490 (17,489 (69,958 Total 2,179,718 2,278,322 2,309,973 2,201,392 8,969,405 Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 61,511 55,509 38,199 17,491 172,710 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 14,666 29,134 33,084 28,825 105,709 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 12,953 16,811 9,631 14,424 53,819 Fresh Vegetables 8,516 8,431 11,496 11,100 39,543 Total 97,646 109,885 92,410 71,840 371,781

Fresh Fruit

Pro-forma revenue for the fourth quarter increased 6.9% predominantly due to higher pricing of bananas in North America, continued growth in commercial cargo revenues and higher pineapple volumes.

Pro-forma revenue for the full year 2021 increased 2.9% with the benefit of higher banana pricing in North America and higher pineapple pricing in the key North American and European markets and a strong performance from the commercial cargo business throughout the year, partially offset by lower banana volumes in all markets.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased 10.3% compared to the prior year. The reduction was predominantly due to inflationary pressures in Europe that were not offset until the pricing was adjusted for new contracts in 2022.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021 increased 21.6% predominantly due to strong pricing in the North American banana market in the first half of the year and due to the strong performance in the commercial cargo business.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Pro-forma revenue and pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased 4.3% and 1.9%, respectively, primarily as a result of strong trading results across the reporting segment.

Pro-forma revenue for the full year increased 5.4% due to positive currency movements and a strong performance across all channels.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year increased 24.0%, driven by strong trading across the segment, the continued recovery in food service channels as European governments relaxed COVID-19 measures and the benefit of positive foreign currency translation during the year.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Pro-forma revenue for the fourth quarter increased 0.8% and pro-forma revenue for the full year increased 3.8% due to higher revenue from the berry category and growth in the South American export fruit business.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased 42.6%, driven by a strong start to the Peruvian grape season and the Chilean cherry season.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year decreased 1.4%, largely due to the impact of adverse weather events that impacted the Chilean grape season at the outset of the year as well as the impact of inflation and logistics challenges for some of our North American businesses. This was offset in part by positive underlying development in the business from continued growth in the berry category, in the Chilean cherry business, in kiwi, and with a recovery in apples and pears after challenges in the prior year.

Fresh Vegetables

Pro-forma revenue for the fourth quarter decreased 8.5% primarily due to lower volumes driven by the impact of the Value Added Salads product recall and temporary plant closures in December.

Pro-forma revenue for the full year 2021 increased 1.0% due to higher pricing in Value Added Salads, partially offset by lower volumes as a consequence of the Value Added Salads product recall and temporary plant closures and lower pricing and volumes in Fresh Packed Vegetables.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter decreased 140.7% primarily due to the impact of the Value Added Salads product recall and temporary plant closures as well as a weak end to the year in Fresh Packed Vegetables due to an oversupply in the market.

Following a challenging year, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the full year decreased 101.6% due to the impact of the Value Added Salads product recall and temporary plant closures, significant inflationary pressures in packaging, freight and labor, and persistently weak Fresh Packed Vegetable markets throughout the year.

Capital Expenditures

Pro-forma capital expenditures for the full year 2021 was approximately $190.0 million, including $53.5 million in respect of final payments for two new vessels, Dole Aztec and Dole Maya, which were delivered in the first half of 2021. In addition, $21.4 million was spent reinvesting in Honduran farms impacted by last year's hurricanes, and $25.4 million in acquiring pineapple assets.

Capital Structure and Financial Leverage

On July 30, 2021 Dole completed its IPO on NYSE, raising net proceeds of $398.9 million. The proceeds raised were used to repay debt within DFC, including $300.0 million of 7.25% Senior Secured Notes. Concurrently with the IPO, the Group also successfully completed a refinancing and syndication of $1.4 billion of new credit facilities, providing the Group with well-structured liquidity to support continued growth. As a result of the IPO and refinancing, the Group has reduced its annual interest expense by over $40.0 million, based on current interest rates.

Net Debt as of December 31, 2021 was $1.1 billion and Financial Leverage was 2.87x.

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

For fiscal year 2022, Dole is targeting:

Revenue in the range of $9.6 billion to $9.9 billion

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $370.0 million to $380.0 million

Capital Expenditures of approximately $125.0 million

Net Interest Expense of approximately $45.0 million

Effective tax rate in the range of 25.0% to 28.0%

The anticipated reduction in targeted Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to the significant impact of the Value Added Salads product recalls and temporary plant closures. Additionally, the Group anticipates a negative foreign currency translation impact on translation of Euro earnings to U.S. Dollar.

With the exception of the Value Added Salads business, all other businesses within the group have commenced the year satisfactorily and are trading in line with expectations. However, due to the uncertainty caused by the current geopolitical situation in Ukraine and Russia, it is difficult to accurately predict what impact this may have on global trade flows, cost inflation and foreign exchange rates, and how this might impact the Group over this financial year.

Dividend

On March 14, 2022, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.08 per share, payable on April 12, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2022.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Year Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 6,454,402 4,345,939 Cost of sales (6,105,271 (4,012,348 Gross profit 349,131 333,591 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses (349,769 (264,844 Merger, transaction and other related costs (30,072 (396 Gain on disposal of businesses 11 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (1,210 Gain on asset sales 581 Operating income (loss) (30,118 67,141 Other income (expense), net 8,658 (119 Interest income 3,938 2,604 Interest expense (27,030 (10,523 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings (44,552 59,103 Income tax benefit (expense) 13,333 (18,130 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 48,027 30,279 Net income 16,808 71,252 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (24,027 (18,764 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (7,219 52,488 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic (0.10 0.95 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted (0.10 0.94 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 72,190 55,509 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 72,190 55,592

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment

Year Ended December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Segment Revenue: Fresh Fruit 1,133,038 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 3,383,009 3,119,746 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,465,025 1,226,193 Fresh Vegetables 510,687 Total segment revenue 6,491,759 4,345,939 Intersegment revenue (37,357 Total consolidated revenue, net 6,454,402 4,345,939 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Net income 16,808 71,252 Income tax (benefit) expense (13,333 18,130 Interest expense 27,030 10,523 Depreciation 61,551 24,634 Amortization of intangible assets 11,404 11,548 Merger, transaction and other related costs 30,072 396 Net unrealized loss on derivative instruments 1,257 633 Net unrealized (gain) on foreign currency denominated borrowings (5,453 Fair value movements on contingent consideration 1,036 519 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 1,210 Asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds 623 Vegetable recall and related costs 17,649 Fair value loss of Legacy Dole acquisition 4,023 Fair value (gain) of other acquisitions (7,670 (Gain) on disposal of equity method investments (1,096 (Gain) on disposal of businesses (11 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 65,916 Restructuring costs 3,172 Items in earnings for equity method investments: Dole's share of depreciation 30,390 45,135 Dole's share of amortization 3,218 2,895 Dole's share of income tax expense 27,297 22,329 Dole's share of interest expense 18,282 34,631 Dole's share of other items (2,039 7,706 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 290,126 251,541 Fresh Fruit 26,965 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 128,098 105,089 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 41,737 32,335 Fresh Vegetables (27 Legacy Dole 93,353 114,117 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 290,126 251,541

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Unaudited ASSETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 250,561 160,503 Short-term investments 6,115 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $22,064 and $10,122, respectively 719,114 361,721 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances of $9,606 and $5,598, respectively 72,350 18,946 Other receivables, net of allowances of $14,066 and $2,850, respectively 125,908 28,540 Inventories, net of allowances of $7,447 and $0, respectively 410,737 141,179 Prepaid expenses 45,339 16,570 Other current assets 11,011 2,936 Assets held-for-sale 200 Total current assets 1,641,335 730,395 Long-term investments 23,433 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 128,407 458,557 Actively marketed property 50,364 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $283,677 and $160,111, respectively 1,430,850 219,665 Operating lease right-of-use assets 368,632 140,212 Goodwill 511,333 234,161 DOLE brand 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $117,499 and $119,576 respectively 62,046 65,634 Other assets 98,917 30,496 Deferred income tax assets 46,371 6,682 Total assets 4,667,968 1,885,802 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 696,766 474,528 Income taxes payable 10,316 2,589 Accrued liabilities 464,931 123,463 Bank overdrafts 9,395 11,243 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net 51,785 20,748 Current maturities of operating leases 73,046 21,910 Other tax 35,212 23,371 Contingent consideration 2,958 4,912 Pension and postretirement benefits 17,664 5,787 Dividends payable and current liabilities 9,078 1,355 Total current liabilities 1,371,151 689,906 Long-term debt, net 1,297,808 314,840 Operating leases, less current maturities 305,714 122,225 Deferred income tax liabilities 145,689 22,451 Income tax payable, less current portion 40,439 Contingent consideration, less current portion 4,302 5,786 Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion 152,149 23,607 Other long-term liabilities 105,310 18,755 Total liabilities 3,422,562 1,197,570 Commitments and contingent liabilities: Redeemable noncontrolling interests 32,776 30,317 Stockholders' equity: Common stock-$0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 94,877,706 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 410,724,962 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2020 950 4,865 Additional paid-in capital 792,223 198,232 Retained earnings 413,335 460,715 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (125,919 (128,803 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,080,589 535,009 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 132,041 122,906 Total equity 1,212,630 657,915 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,667,968 1,885,802

Pro-forma Financial Statements

Pro-forma Methodology

The methodology used to prepare the unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc to show the estimated effects of the acquisition of DFC by TP and the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020, is in line with how the pro-forma financial statements were prepared in the F-1.

All associated transaction costs reflected on January 1, 2020. Effective tax rate for 2020 (28.5%) and 2021 (26.0%). Applying the results of the Purchase Price Allocation ("PPA") exercise, acquisition accounting and debt refinancing to January 1, 2020: Reversal of fair value uplift to banana and pineapple inventory and bearer plants. DFC accounts for agricultural costs in accordance with ASC 905, Agriculture for all crops except pineapples and bananas due to their continuous cycle of production. At the acquisition balance sheet date previously uncapitalized pineapple and banana costs are required to be recognized at their fair value to reflect the biological transformation of these crops. This is an uplift of $35.0 million in relation to inventory and $68.0 million in relation to pineapple bearer plants. These fair value uplifts will be amortized in the income statement over the remaining growth and harvest cycle for the inventory element and over the life of the plants for the bearer plants. The pro-forma results include the full reversal of these amounts, or $103.0 million, based on the life of the plants. 2020 and 2021 pro-forma results reflect a reduction in the depreciation charge of $4.0 million. This is a function of the asset values increasing as a result of the PPA exercise offset by an increase in the estimated useful lives of the assets. The interest expense for both years reflects the outcome of the refinancing. Fair value loss on TP's investment in DFC recorded on January 1, 2020. TP's pickup of its 45.0% share of DFC's net income has been eliminated. EPS is calculated using shares in issue following the IPO and additional share issuances. There is an adjustment in 2020 of $14.0 million and an adjustment in 2021 of $9.8 million to reflect estimated ongoing incremental public company costs of $14.0 million annualized.

Pro-forma Statement of Operations (Unaudited) for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021 Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020 (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,251,480 2,201,392 Cost of sales (2,115,837 (2,056,492 Gross profit 135,643 144,900 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (134,374 (120,998 Gain on disposal of businesses 606 Gain on asset sales (9,058 3,338 Operating income (expense) (7,183 27,240 Other income (expense), net 760 (18,210 Interest income 2,112 1,817 Interest expense (11,135 (11,135 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings (15,446 (288 Income tax benefit (expense) 9,882 (1,727 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 6,061 5,413 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 497 3,398 Net income 497 3,398 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (4,675 (3,552 Net (loss) attributable to Dole plc (4,178 (154 Net (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic (0.04 0.00 Net (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted (0.04 0.00 Weighted average shares outstanding basis 94,878 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,030 95,030

Pro-forma Statement of Operations (Unaudited) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 9,285,672 8,969,405 Cost of sales (8,565,685 (8,373,252 Gross profit 719,987 596,153 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (517,712 (479,030 Merger, transaction and other related costs (31,933 Gain on disposal of businesses 11 Impairment of property, plant equipment (1,210 Gain on asset sales 3,323 11,181 Operating income 205,609 95,161 Other income (expense), net 20,572 (29,820 Interest income 5,321 5,735 Interest expense (45,520 (45,520 Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 185,982 25,556 Income tax expense (32,089 (9,622 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 23,658 13,294 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 177,551 29,228 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (43 Net income 177,551 29,185 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (25,900 (20,618 Net income attributable to Dole plc 151,651 8,567 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc basic 1.60 0.09 Net income per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 1.60 0.09 Weighted average share outstanding basic 94,878 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 95,030 95,030

Reconciliation from Pro-forma Net Income to Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021 Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 497 3,398 Interest expense from continuing operations 11,135 11,135 Income tax (benefit) expense from continuing operations (9,882 1,727 EBIT 1,750 16,260 Depreciation 26,595 29,129 Amortization of intangible assets 3,168 2,936 Net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 1,016 (4,953 Fair value movement on contingent consideration (94 1,213 Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency denominated borrowings (2,222 10,015 Restructuring charges and onerous contract costs 3,547 (249 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 17,021 Loss (gain) on asset sales 9,469 (4,488 (Gain) on disposal of businesses (606 Fair value loss of other acquisitions 239 Insurance proceeds, asset write-downs and disposals, net 888 1,484 Produce recall costs 17,649 Items in earnings for equity method investments: Dole's share of interest expense 208 266 Dole's share of income tax (244 1,162 Dole's share of depreciation 1,172 1,287 Dole's share of amortization 756 757 Dole's share of other items (2,180 Adjusted EBITDA 61,111 71,840

Reconciliation from Pro-forma Net Income to Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 177,551 29,185 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 43 Interest expense from continuing operations 45,520 45,520 Income tax expense from continuing operations 32,089 9,622 EBIT 255,160 84,370 Depreciation 113,276 111,294 Amortization of intangible assets 11,404 11,548 Net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments 3,307 (11,296 Fair value movement on contingent consideration 1,036 519 Merger, transaction and other related costs 31,933 Impairment of property, plant equipment 1,210 Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency denominated borrowings (9,478 20,126 Restructuring charges and onerous contract costs 3,172 929 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 103,267 Loss (gain) on asset sales 177 (12,137 (Gain) on disposal of businesses (11 Fair value loss of Legacy Dole acquisition 4,023 Fair value (gain) of other acquisitions (7,670 COVID-19 10,877 (Gain) on disposal of equity method investments (1,096 Insurance proceeds, assets write-downs and disposals, net (18,494 1,428 Produce recall costs 17,649 Legal matters 14,610 Items in earnings for equity method investments: Dole's share of interest expense 1,321 1,400 Dole's share of income tax 2,930 4,027 Dole's share of depreciation 5,249 5,369 Dole's share of amortization 3,218 2,894 Dole's share of other items (2,180 Adjusted EBITDA 393,580 371,781

Reconciliation from Pro-forma Net Income to Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021 Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) (Loss) for the financial year attributable to equity shareholders (4,178 (154 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 3,168 2,936 Net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 1,016 (4,953 Fair value movements on contingent consideration (94 1,213 Restructuring charges and onerous contract costs 3,547 (249 (Gain) on disposal of businesses (606 Loss (gain) on asset sales 9,469 (4,488 Fair value loss on other acquisitions 239 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 17,021 Produce recall costs 17,649 Insurance proceeds, asset write-downs and disposals, net 888 1,484 Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency denominated borrowings (2,222 10,015 Income tax (benefit) on items above (4,969 (6,638 Income tax (benefit) expense on discrete tax items (7,881 1,809 NCI impact on items above (972 (724 Items in earnings for equity method investments Dole's share of amortization on intangible assets 756 757 Dole's share of other items (2,180 Dole's share of income tax (benefit) on items above (120 (27 Adjusted earnings for EPS calculation 13,510 18,002 Weighted average number of shares at end of period ('000) 94,878 94,878 Adjusted basic earnings per share 0.14 0.19 Diluted weighted average number of shares ('000) 95,030 95,030 Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share 0.14 0.19

Reconciliation from Pro-forma Net Income to Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Profit for the financial year attributable to equity shareholders 151,651 8,567 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 11,404 11,548 Net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 3,307 (11,296 Fair value movements on contingent consideration 1,036 519 Restructuring charges and onerous contract costs 3,172 929 (Gain) on disposal of businesses (11 Loss (gain) on asset sales 177 (12,137 Fair value gain on other acquisitions (7,670 Legal matters 14,610 COVID-19 10,877 Merger, transaction and other related costs 31,933 Impairment of property, plant equipment 1,210 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 103,267 Produce recall costs 17,649 Insurance proceeds, asset write-downs and disposals, net (18,494 1,428 Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency denominated borrowings (9,478 20,126 Fair value loss of Legacy Dole acquisition 4,023 (Gain) on disposal of equity method investments (1,096 Income tax (benefit) on items above (5,579 (37,745 Income tax (benefit) on discrete tax items (16,267 (5,926 NCI impact on items above (3,738 (3,544 Items in earnings for equity method investments Dole's share of intangible asset amortization 3,218 2,894 Dole share of other items (2,180 Dole's share of income tax (benefit) on items above (514 (377 Adjusted earnings for EPS calculation 141,197 126,296 Weighted average number of shares at end of period ('000) 94,878 94,878 Adjusted basic earnings per share 1.49 1.33 Diluted weighted average number of shares ('000) 95,030 95,030 Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share 1.49 1.33

Pro-forma Reconciliation (Unaudited) for the full year ended December 31, 2021

TP DFC Dole plc FV

Intercompany

Adjustment Transaction

Costs Ongoing

plc Costs Debt

Adjustment Tax

Adjustment Pro-forma

Financial

Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net 4,548,888 4,809,173 9,358,061 (72,389 9,285,672 Cost of sales (4,179,155 (4,537,683 (8,716,838 151,153 (8,565,685 Gross profit 369,733 271,490 641,223 78,764 719,987 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (290,047 (217,915 (507,962 (9,750 (517,712 Merger, transaction and other related costs (26,719 (5,214 (31,933 31,933 Gain on disposal of businesses 11 11 11 Gain on asset sales 581 7,372 7,953 (4,630 3,323 Operating income (expense), net 53,559 55,733 109,292 74,134 31,933 (9,750 205,609 Other income (expense), net 1,557 19,015 20,572 20,572 Interest income 2,594 2,727 5,321 5,321 Interest expense (21,912 (44,790 (66,702 21,182 (45,520 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings 35,798 32,685 68,483 74,134 31,933 (9,750 21,182 185,982 Income tax (expense) benefit (20,018 (30,787 (50,805 3,066 (6,660 22,310 (32,089 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 46,317 1,737 48,054 (24,396 23,658 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 62,097 3,635 65,732 49,738 31,933 (6,684 14,522 22,310 177,551 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes Net income (loss) 62,097 3,635 65,732 49,738 31,933 (6,684 14,522 22,310 177,551 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (23,004 (2,896 (25,900 (25,900 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 39,093 739 39,832 49,738 31,933 (6,684 14,522 22,310 151,651 Earnings per share: Net income per share basic 1.60 Net income per share diluted 1.60 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 94,878 Diluted 95,030

Pro-forma Reconciliation (Unaudited) for the full year ended December 31, 2020

TP DFC Dole plc FV

Intercompany

Adjustment Transaction

Costs Ongoing

plc Costs Debt

Adjustment Tax

Adjustment Pro-forma

Financial

Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net 4,345,939 4,671,999 9,017,938 (48,533 8,969,405 Cost of sales (4,012,348 (4,311,275 (8,323,623 (49,629 (8,373,252 Gross profit 333,591 360,724 694,315 (98,162 596,153 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (264,448 (200,582 (465,030 (14,000 (479,030 Merger, transaction and other related costs (396 (661 (1,057 (30,876 (31,933 Impairment of property, plant equipment (1,210 (1,210 (1,210 Gain on asset sales 11,181 11,181 11,181 Operating income (loss) 67,537 170,662 238,199 (98,162 (30,876 (14,000 95,161 Other income (expense), net (515 (29,305 (29,820 (29,820 Interest income 2,604 3,131 5,735 5,735 Interest expense (10,523 (78,250 (88,773 43,253 (45,520 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings 59,103 66,238 125,341 (98,162 (30,876 (14,000 43,253 25,556 Income tax (provision) benefit (18,130 (23,782 (41,912 4,402 (13,600 41,488 (9,622 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 30,279 2,149 32,428 (19,134 13,294 Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes 71,252 44,605 115,857 (117,296 (30,876 (9,598 29,653 41,488 29,228 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (43 (43 (43 Net income (loss) 71,252 44,562 115,814 (117,296 (30,876 (9,598 29,653 41,488 29,185 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (18,764 (1,854 (20,618 (20,618 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 52,488 42,708 95,196 (117,296 (30,876 (9,598 29,653 41,488 8,567 Earnings per share: Net income (loss) per share basic 0.09 Net income (loss) per share diluted 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 94,878 Diluted 95,030

Quarterly Pro-forma Financial Information (Unaudited)

Q1'21 Q2'21 Q3'21 Q4'21 FY'21 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Pro-forma Revenue 2,265,763 2,462,392 2,306,037 2,251,480 9,285,672 Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 131,144 143,275 58,050 61,111 393,580 Pro-forma Earnings per Share 0.62 0.75 0.32 (0.04 1.60 Pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share 0.63 0.71 0.04 0.14 1.49

Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 FY'20 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Pro-forma Revenue 2,179,718 2,278,322 2,309,973 2,201,392 8,969,405 Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 97,646 109,885 92,410 71,840 371,781 Pro-forma Earnings per Share (0.39 0.29 0.20 0.00 0.09 Pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share 0.44 0.37 0.32 0.19 1.33

Net Debt and Financial Leverage

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure and financial leverage. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt and financial leverage as of December 31, 2021 is presented below. Net Debt as of December 31, 2021 was $1.1 billion and financial leverage was 2.87x.

December 31, 2021 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (250,561 Bank overdrafts 9,395 Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net 51,785 Long-term debt, net 1,297,808 1,108,427 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs 21,063 Net Debt 1,129,490 Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 393,580 Financial Leverage: Net Debt Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 2.87x

The following tables reconcile revenue to pro-forma revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the quarters and years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020:

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021 Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue 2,251,480 1,054,655 Incremental revenue of 100% of DFC3 1,158,870 Effect of intercompany transactions in period (12,133 Pro-forma Revenue 2,251,480 2,201,392

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue 6,454,402 4,345,939 Incremental revenue of 100% of DFC3 2,875,099 4,671,999 Effect of intercompany transactions in period (43,829 (48,533 Pro-forma Revenue 9,285,672 8,969,405

Quarter Ended

December 31,

2021 Quarter Ended

December 31,

2020 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA 61,111 54,470 Less EBITDA of equity accounted 45% of DFC (18,358 Incremental EBITDA of 100% of DFC3 39,228 Pro-forma public company costs (3,500 Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 61,111 71,840

Year Ended

December 31,

2021 Year Ended

December 31,

2020 Unaudited (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA 290,126 251,541 Less EBITDA of equity accounted 45% of DFC (93,353 (114,117 Incremental EBITDA of 100% of DFC3 206,557 248,357 Pro-forma public company costs (9,750 (14,000 Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA 393,580 371,781

_______________________________

3 Incremental revenue and EBITDA from DFC relates to periods from January 1, 2021, to July 29, 2021, and January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2020, respectively.

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").

In addition to its results under GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted net income attributable to Dole plc and pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from EBIT before discontinued operations by: (1) adding depreciation charges; (2) adding amortization charges; (3) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (4) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments;(5) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign denominated borrowings; (6) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign denominated intercompany borrowings; (7) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (8) adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment; (9) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (10) adding incremental costs for produce recalls and related costs; (11) subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (12) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method; (13) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests; (14) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (15) adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; (16) adding restructuring charges; (17) adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (18) adding costs that are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are as follows: costs that are (i) incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak, (ii) not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal, and (iii) clearly separable from normal operations. Costs related to COVID-19 are not added back after the fourth quarter of 2020. It also includes the effect of the Company's share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method.

Pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations is calculated from pro-forma net income (loss) by adding pro-forma interest expense from continuing operations, adding the pro-forma income tax expense or subtracting the pro-forma income tax benefit from continuing operations, and adding any applicable pro-forma net loss from discontinued operations.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations by: (1) adding depreciation charges; (2) adding amortization charges; (3) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (4) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments; (5) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign denominated borrowings; (6) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign denominated intercompany borrowings; (7) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (8) adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment; (9) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (10) adding incremental costs for produce recalls and related costs; (11) subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (12) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method; (13) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests; (14) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (15) adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; (16) adding restructuring charges; (17) adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (18) adding costs that are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are as follows: costs that are (i) incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak, (ii) not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal, and (iii) clearly separable from normal operations. Costs related to COVID-19 are not added back after the fourth quarter of 2020. It also includes the effect of the Company's share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method.

Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc is calculated from pro-forma net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax; (2) adding intangible asset amortization charges; (3) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (4) adding net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments including interest rate swaps; (5) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign denominated borrowings; (6) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign denominated intercompany borrowings; (7) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (8) adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment; (9) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (10) adding incremental costs for produce recalls and related costs; (11) subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (12) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method; (13) subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests; (14) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (15) adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole; (16) adding restructuring charges; (17) adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; (18) adding back the expense or subtracting the benefit of U.S. Tax Reform discrete income tax expense (benefit); and (19) adding costs that are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are as follows: (i) incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak, including incremental costs related to personal protective equipment and transportation, and direct costs due to lower production capacity from a plant shutdown, (ii) not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal, and (iii) clearly separable from normal operations. Costs related to COVID-19 are not added back after the fourth quarter of 2020. It also excludes the tax effect and the effect attributable to non-controlling interests share of such items. It also includes the effect of the Company's share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method.

Pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from pro-forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations, Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, and pro-forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc are not measurements of Dole plc financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to Dole plc, net income, income (loss) from continuing operations or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations and pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as:

They do not reflect Dole plc's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Dole plc's working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on Dole plc's debt; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

Because of these limitations, pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations and pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to Dole plc to invest in the growth of its and Dole plc's business.

Further, pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, and pro-forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc as used herein may not be calculated in a similar manner to, and are therefore not necessarily comparable with, similarly titled measures of other companies. However, we have included pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, and pro-forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc herein because Dole plc's management believes that pro-forma EBIT before discontinued operations, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, and pro-forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc are useful performance measures for it. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows, or any other measure prescribed by GAAP.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for FY'22 Adjusted EBITDA without undertaking unreasonable efforts.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results. The webcast can be accessed within "Events and Presentations" on the company website, www.doleplc.com/investors.

An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded. For those without internet access, the conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-855-979-6564 or for international callers by dialing +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 138905.

A replay of the call will be available through March 31, 2022, by dialing 1-845-709-8569 or for international callers by dialing +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 351400.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005563/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

James O'Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc

joregan@totalproduce.com

+353 1 887 2794

Media Contact:

Phil Elwood, Ogilvy

philip.elwood@ogilvy.com

+1 202 423 7957

Brian Bell, Ogilvy

brian.bell@ogilvy.com

+353 87 2436 130