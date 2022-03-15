The "Finland Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Finland increased at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 8.0%, increasing from US$3.22 billion in 2022 to reach US$4.38 billion by 2026.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments.

In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Finland. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

Reasons to buy

In-depth understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 75+ market segments and sub-segments of prepaid payment instrument in Finland.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your prepaid card and digital wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the industry.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets.

Companies Mentioned

S Group

Kesko Oyj

Alko Oy

Suomen Lahikauppa Oy

Stockmann Oyj Abp

Scope

Finland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Finland Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Finland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2017 2026

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Finland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Finland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2017 2026

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Finland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Finland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Finland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Finland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Finland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Finland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Finland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Finland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Finland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Finland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Finland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Finland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Finland Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Finland Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

