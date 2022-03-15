Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.03.2022
PR Newswire
15.03.2022 | 11:45
Cryptocurrency Firm Hodlnaut Receives In-Principle Approval (IPA) from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS)

Hodlnaut, a Singaporean cryptocurrency platform, has received an IPA from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cryptocurrency platform Hodlnaut has received an in-principle approval (IPA) letter for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act).

Disclaimer: Hodlnaut currently offers two digital payment tokens (DPT) services, which are (i) borrowing and lending services and (ii) Token Swap feature. Currently, MAS is only regulating Hodlnaut's DPT Token Swap feature, and not our DPT borrowing and lending services.

Securing the IPA for the Token Swap feature is a significant milestone for the trailblazing Singapore-based crypto platform in its endeavour to provide a reliable service for users.

"We are thrilled to have received the in-principle approval (IPA) of the Monetary Authority of Singapore to provide digital payment token (DPT) services as a Major Payment Institution. This aids with regulatory clarity and allows us to continue to serve our users through our existing DPT services," said Juntao Zhu, CEO, and Co-founder of Hodlnaut. "With this, we are confident about the growth of Hodlnaut," he added.

Hodlnaut is committed to staying compliant with the regulatory requirements while providing the best service for its users. The firm will continue working through the conditions of its in-principle approval with a view towards meeting the requirements of the MAS to receive its full license.

About Hodlnaut

Hodlnaut is a Singapore-based cryptocurrency borrowing and lending platform that allows users to earn interest of up to 12.73% on their cryptocurrencies by lending them to vetted institutions. Founded in April 2019 by bitcoin maximalists Juntao Zhu and Simon Lee, Hodlnaut has grown remarkably over the years.

Hodlnaut has received an in-principle approval (IPA) for a Major Payment Institution License in Singapore from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) under the Payment Services Act (PS Act). The firm is also a certified Fintech by the Singapore Fintech Association, an accreditation recognized by the MAS.

For more information, please visit www.hodlnaut.com.

Contact:

Sten Ivan
Head of Growth at Hodlnaut
sten@hodlnaut.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
