On-site Promotion to Give Service Providers 6 Months Free Licensing for VHS, VHS Lite, and Virtuozzo Application Platform for WordPress

Virtuozzo, the alternative cloud platform leader, announced today that it will preview at CloudFest 2022 two never-before-seen solutions designed to help service providers bring to market modern cloud-based solutions that answer long-ignored market needs. The products are the PaaS-focused Virtuozzo Application Platform for WordPress and Virtuozzo Hybrid Server Lite. Framing their value proposition, Virtuozzo executives will deliver two keynote presentations outlining the current industry trends and landscape shaping the need for those services. The sessions will also introduce practical strategies for service providers to integrate and deploy the new solutions in ways that help them increase competitive positioning while growing their business.

Attendees can visit Virtuozzo, a platinum event sponsor, at Stand C01 throughout the show (March 22 24) in Europa-Park, Germany. Additionally, a special on-site promotion will give service providers six months free licensing for key solutions showcased during the conference.

Virtuozzo: Bringing Cloud to All

As a company, Virtuozzo has strategically evolved over the last several years to fill a polarizing void in the cloud enablement market. The most common paths to the cloud leverage hyperscaler or enterprise-centric platforms that are generally inflexible, cost-prohibitive, and too complex for non-specialized end users to manage. This puts many businesses, particularly small- to medium-sized ones, at a disadvantage. Which is where Virtuozzo comes in.

"There was an inherent promise in the beginning that cloud would be easy. Accessible to all. In reality, that is not how things panned out," said Alex Fine, CEO, Virtuozzo. "Virtuozzo is solving that problem through collaborative partnerships with service providers that empower them to become full-service, alternative cloud providers."

Virtuozzo develops and delivers the most comprehensive cloud platform stack purpose built for service providers. That infrastructure allows services providers to quickly carve out a wide portfolio of cloud services that are easy to use, easy to manage, and easy to scale. This frees them to then focus on areas where they can strongly differentiate, from the delivery of unique products and skills to high-touch customer support.

Virtuozzo Keynote Presentations

The Service Provider Landscape in 2022: Where is the Low-Hanging Fruit?

March 22 at 3:45 PM CET

Carlos Rego, Virtuozzo's VP of Strategic Development, addresses the roller coaster ride that has been the experience of hosters, MSPs and cloud providers over the past decade. He provides expert perspective on the complex landscape they currently operate in, how the industry is evolving, and how these service providers can strategically grow their businesses without overly taxing their operations.

WordPress Hosting? It's Time to Grow Up.

March 23 at 4:40 PM CET

In his second presentation, Carlos Rego will introduce viable revenue-generating opportunities surrounding the booming $500B+ WordPress economy. With new PaaS capabilities via Virtuozzo Application Platform for WordPress targeting business-critical WordPress sites, service providers can strengthen their businesses while helping modernize an enormous ecosystem that can be argued is antiquated today.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo (www.virtuozzo.com) provides the leading alternative cloud platform for service providers, enabling them to sell cloud services that are more accessible, more affordable and easier to use than hyperscaler solutions. The company's legacy includes developing the first commercially available container technology and being a major contributor to numerous virtualization and open-source projects for more than 20 years. Today, Virtuozzo cloud solutions are used by more than 700 Cloud Service Providers, Managed Service Providers and Hosting Providers in 80 countries. Virtuozzo is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, and has more than 320 employees across the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

