Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) (the "Company", "MustGrow") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Laura Westby, Senior Vice President - Legal and Intellectual Property at Invaio Sciences, to its Board of Directors. Ms. Westby will leverage her extensive business and legal experience in international agriculture, specifically around commercial arrangements, strategy and intellectual property.

Ms. Westby joined Invaio in 2019 as Senior Vice President. In April, Ms. Westby will join Oerth Bio as Chief Legal Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Invaio, she was General Counsel for two technology start-ups: Momenta Partners AG and Close Cross Ltd. Her passion is agriculture, having spent 15 years at Syngenta in various roles in the US and Switzerland, culminating in the global position of Associate General Counsel - Crop Protection. Ms. Westby holds a BA in Classics, Psychology and Political Science from Gustavus Adolphus College and a Juris Doctorate from Mitchell-Hamline School of Law in Minnesota.

"I am beyond excited to join the MustGrow Board and look forward to leveraging past experience to help direct new areas of collaboration and growth," remarked Ms. Westby. "I believe that natural technologies such as MustGrow's will be critical for the sustainable food supply of the future and I am motivated to see this technology developed and commercialized globally."

"With the importance globally in sustainably securing a safe and reliable food supply, having Ms. Westby join our team with her broad experience in the global agricultural industry is key to the advancements of our organization," remarked MustGrow Chairman Brad Munro. "A director of Ms. Westby's calibre is an exciting addition to the MustGrow team, particularly her business expertise in global agriculture corporate M&A transactions and around intellectual property."

In connection with this appointment, MustGrow will be issuing 250,000 common share options (each an "Option") of the Company. Each Option shall be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price per common share to be determined according to CSE pricing policy exercisable for a period of 60 months from the date of issuance. All Options and underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance.

About MustGrow

MustGrow is a publicly traded (CSE: MGRO) (OTCQB: MGROF) (FSE: 0C0) agriculture biotech company focused on providing natural science-based biological solutions for high value crops, including fruits & vegetables and other industries. MustGrow has designed and owns a US EPA-approved natural solution that uses the mustard seed's natural defence mechanism to protect plants from pests and diseases. Over 110 independent tests have been completed, validating MustGrow's safe and effective signature technologies. The product, in granule format, is EPA-approved across all key US states and by Health Canada's PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Agency) as a biopesticide for high value crops such as in fruit & vegetables. MustGrow has now concentrated a mustard extract biopesticide in liquid format, TerraMG, and with regulatory approval, could be applied through standard drip or spray equipment, improving functionality and performance features. In addition, the Company's mustard-derived extract technologies could have other applications in several different industries from preplant soil treatment, to weed control, to postharvest disease control and food preservation.

The Company has approximately 47.8 million basic common shares issued and outstanding and 55.1 million shares fully diluted. For further details please visit www.mustgrow.ca.

