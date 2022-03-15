DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: BP p.l.c. / Q4 2021 Payment of dividends in sterling

On 8 February 2022, the Directors of BP p.l.c. announced that the interim dividend for the fourth quarter 2021 would be US$0.0546 per ordinary share (US$0.3276 per ADS). This interim dividend is to be paid on 25 March 2022 to shareholders on the share register on 18 February 2022. The dividend is payable in cash in sterling to holders of ordinary shares and in US dollars to holders of ADSs. The board has decided not to offer a scrip dividend alternative in respect of the fourth quarter 2021 dividend. Dividend reinvestment plans have been made available for this dividend for ordinary shareholders and ADS holders (subject to certain exceptions) to receive additional bp shares.



Sterling dividends payable in cash will be converted from US dollars at an average of the market exchange rate over the three dealing days between 9 and 11 March 2022 (£1 = US$1.31266). Accordingly, the amount of sterling dividend payable in cash on 25 March 2022 will be:



4.1595 pence per share.



Details of the fourth quarter dividend and timetable are available at bp.com/dividends. For further information on your dividend payment options visit bp.com/drip.



