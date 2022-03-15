Reyna Gold Corp: Reyna Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Reyna Gold Corp. (TSXV:REYG) ("Reyna") is pleased to announce that its common shares are starting trading on the OTCQB® Market Exchange in the United States.

Reyna is commencing trading on the market open of March 15th 2022 under the ticker symbol "REYGF" on the OTCQB. Reyna will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "REYG".

Michael Wood, CEO of Reyna commented, "We are excited to begin trading on the OTCQB, it allows us to expand our exposure to institutional and retail investors in the United States."

Michael Wood

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Reyna Gold Corp.

Michael Wood, Chief Executive Officer

info@reynagold.com

www.reynagold.com

About Reyna Gold Corp.

Reyna Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on district-scale exploration on two major gold belts in Mexico. The Company has a portfolio of assets on the Mojave-Sonora Megashear and the Sierra Madre Gold and Silver Belt consisting of over 57,000 hectares/ 570 sq km. The Company has an experienced management team with a proven track record of wealth creation in Mexico through project discovery, advancement and monetization.

