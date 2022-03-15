The new product is part of the company's HiKu6 series based on 182 mm wafers. Its temperature coefficient is 0.34% and its electrical characteristics are claimed to be compatible with the most common photovoltaic inverters thanks to values below 14 A.Chinese-Canadian solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar announced it started commercial production of its new module for rooftop PV applications - the CS6R-MS module. The new product is part of the company's HiKu6 series based on 182 mm wafers. The 54-cell PERC module has a power output of up to 420W and a power conversion efficiency of 21.5%. ...

