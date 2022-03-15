

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in February, mainly driven by higher petroleum prices, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Producer and import prices rose 5.8 percent year-on-year in February.



The producer price index rose 3.9 percent annually in February and import prices increased 9.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.4 percent in February.



Prices for basic metals and semi-finished metal products also increased in February, the agency said.



Domestic sale prices gained 4.9 percent yearly in February and rose 0.6 percent from a month ago.







