

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) on Tuesday provided an operational and financial update of its business for the first quarter of 2022.



JetBlue has moderated its capacity plan for the first quarter following the significant rise in fuel costs. The company now expects flown capacity for the first quarter to decline approximately 1% compared to the first quarter of 2019, compared to the prior projection for capacity to range between a decline of 1% and a 2% growth.



Beyond the first quarter of 2022, JetBlue is moving swiftly to reduce May capacity by 6-8 percentage points, and expects to continue to moderate its capacity outlook into the summer months.



Due to a very strong demand environment, first quarter revenue is outperforming JetBlue's original guidance range. The Company now expects revenue to decline 6% to 9% during the first quarter of 2022, compared to the prior guidance of a revenue decline of 11% to 16%.



The Company continues to expect CASM Ex-Fuel for the first quarter of 2022 to increase between 13% and 15%.







