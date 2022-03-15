

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of United Airlines Holdings, Inc., said System bookings for future travel have improved close to 40 points since the first week of 2022 and business traffic has increased more than 30 points since the peak of the Omicron impact in January 2022. The company now expects first quarter total operating revenue to be near the better end of previous guidance of down between 20% and 25% versus first quarter 2019. The company continues to expect positive adjusted pre-tax income in second quarter 2022.



United Airlines now expects first quarter capacity to be down approximately 19% versus first quarter 2019, below its previous guidance of down between 16% and 18%. In response to several macroeconomic factors including rising fuel prices as well as expected aircraft delivery delays, United Airlines has reduced its total capacity plan for the full year 2022 to be down in the high single digits versus full year 2019.



Shares of United Airlines were up 3% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.







