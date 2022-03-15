Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc.: FIDELIS ELEVATE FUELS STRONG 2ND HALF GROWTH

XDR Platform Supports Eastern Europe with Seamless Shift to Proactive Cyber Defense

BETHESDA, Md., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FidelisCybersecurity, Inc., the industry innovator in Active eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) solutions trusted by Fortune 100 firms and government organizations worldwide, today announced 34 new accounts and over US $30 million in sales in its 2nd half fiscal year-end fueled by Fidelis Elevate, its Active XDR platform. In addition to growing its footprint in US Commercial, strong growth came from US military departments, Federal agencies, and Eastern Europe. Fidelis added nine new accounts in government, military, and financial sectors in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary to its existing Eastern European customer base, including the Ukraine, Moldova, and Hungary, reinforcing FidelisCybersecurity's long-standing commitment to defending the region from cyber-attacks.

More important than Fidelis Cybersecurity's growth numbers was the company's impact on defending its customers from cyber-attacks. Analyzing data from Fidelis Network Cloud, Fidelis Cybersecurity scanned over 1.6PB of network traffic each day in the last quarter across its install base. From these scans, the company detected over 500 novel malware variants each day via its machine learning algorithms.

Fidelis Elevate enables security teams to shift to proactive cyber defense against advanced threats, helping security teams find and stop threats faster. Fidelis Cybersecurity's Active XDR platform provides advanced threat detection, deception, Fidelis Deep Session Inspection, and data loss prevention across hybrid environments to help security teams find and stop threats before they cause damage.

About Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc.

Fidelis Cybersecurity, Inc., the industry innovator in Active XDR and proactive cyber defense solutions, safeguards modern IT environments with unparalleled detection, deception, response, cloud security, and compliance capabilities. We offer full visibility across hybrid environments via deep, dynamic asset discovery, multi-faceted context, and risk assessment. These features help minimize attackable surface areas, automate exposure prevention, threat detection, and incident response, and provide the context, accuracy, speed, and portability security professionals need to find and neutralize adversaries earlier in the attack lifecycle. Fidelis Cybersecurity is dedicated to helping clients become stronger and more secure. Fidelis is trusted by many top commercial, enterprise, and government agencies worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fidelissecurity.com.

Fidelis Cybersecurity is a portfolio company of Skyview Capital .

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a global private investment firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services and manufacturing. Visit www.skyviewcapital.com.