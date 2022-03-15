Ada Health's Medical AI Solutions Now Available on Epic App Orchard

- Global health company Ada's medical AI solutions are now available in the Epic App Orchard, allowing customers to integrate its world-class, AI-powered symptom assessment, care navigation and handover capabilities into their own Electronic Health Record (EHR)

- Inclusion sees Ada further broaden its reach in the US, as it continues its rapid growth in the region and beyond

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ada Health ('Ada'), the global digital health company focused on improving human health on a global scale, is proud to announce that it's enterprise medical AI solutions are now available in the App Orchard marketplace. Ada's existing and prospective clients are now able to integrate Ada's world-class assessment, care navigation and clinical handover tools directly into their own platforms through one of the world's leading EHR systems to improve health journeys and outcomes for patients.

With Ada, health systems and care providers can offer their users trustworthy, AI-powered symptom assessments within their Epic MyChart patient portal. This will help individuals better understand their symptoms so that they can make more informed healthcare decisions. Completed symptom assessments can then be accessed by their care provider within Epic. This can streamline the assessment process, saving healthcare professionals time and - using Ada's comprehensive handover report - assisting them to deliver better informed clinical recommendations to their patients.

In addition, Ada's secure single sign on (SSO) capabilities support a seamless care journey, saving the user time by pre-populating their assessments with information from their medical record. Ada also offers the option to connect to clients' own appointment scheduling systems.

Through these integrations, Ada serves as a digital gateway for healthcare systems, providers and platforms in the US and around the world, through which patients can manage their health journey in a safe way - allowing them to make informed decisions about their wellbeing, better decide which care to seek and share critical information with their physicians and other healthcare practitioners ahead of consultations.

Ada has already empowered over 12 million users to make informed health decisions, and is available to tens of millions more through an ever-growing community of enterprise partners. This has cemented Ada as the world's most popular and most accurate[1] symptom assessment app, with an average rating of 4.7/5* across all platforms and over 350,000 5* ratings. Ada's solutions place the patient at the center of every step of their journey and can help health systems and providers to move towards value-based models of care and proactive population health management.

Daniel Nathrath, Co-Founder and CEO of Ada, said: "Making Ada available within MyChart and Epic for healthcare leaders and their users around the world is an exciting step in the Ada journey as we continue our rapid global expansion. This integration presents numerous opportunities for us to collaborate with health systems across the United States and beyond, helping to enhance and transform individual health journeys and improve health outcomes in doing so."

Ada's inclusion in the App Orchard supports the company's ongoing commitments to interoperability across the health ecosystem and its ambition to meet the most innovative and future-proof technical standards, including SMART on FHIR open standards which are being adopted across the global healthcare industry.

Epic, App Orchard, and MyChart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Ada

Ada is a global health company founded by doctors, scientists and industry pioneers to create new possibilities for personal health, and transform knowledge into better outcomes. Its core system connects medical knowledge with intelligent technology to help all people actively manage their health and health systems to deliver effective care. The company works with leading health providers, organizations and governments to carry out this vision. Used by millions of people around the world, Ada is setting new standards for AI in healthcare.

To learn more, visit www.ada.com .

[1]Gilbert et al (2020). How accurate are digital symptom assessment apps for suggesting conditions and urgency advice? A clinical vignettes comparison to GPs. BMJ Open. https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/10/12/e040269