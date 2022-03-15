Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.03.2022
Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
WKN: A2PWZL ISIN: FR0013467479 Ticker-Symbol: 3OK 
Frankfurt
15.03.22
09:03 Uhr
14,900 Euro
-1,100
-6,88 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONSTELLIUM SE 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.03.2022 | 13:05
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellium SE: Constellium Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

PARIS, March 15, 2022and on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Hard copies of the audited financial statements included in the 2021 Form 20-F are available upon request to shareholders free of charge.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Jason Hershiser- Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com (mailto:investor-relations@constellium.com)		Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com (mailto:delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com)


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
