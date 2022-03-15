SusGlobal Energy Corp.: SUSGLOBAL Signs Agreement to Acquire a Leading Soil Media Producer

Acquisition slated to close Q2 2022 expected to generate US$7,850,942 (CA$10,000,000) in annual revenue for 2022

Opportunity for robust revenue growth beginning in 2023 which exponentially increases SUSGLOBAL's commercialization and distribution of proprietary products to ramp revenues and cash flows in $200 billion fertilizer market

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / SusGlobal Energy Corp. ("SUSGLOBAL" or the "Company") (OTCQB:SNRG), the developer of SusGro, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Canada Corp. ("SusGlobal Canada"), has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a soil media, plant nutrients, and amendments producer approved for organic use and specifically formulated for producing high-quality fruit and flowering crops (the "Target") for an aggregate purchase price of US$15,701,885 (CA$20,000,000) (the "Acquisition").

As a condition of the Acquisition, SusGlobal Canada shall make a US$3,925,471 (CA$5,000,000) investment into the Target and provided a US$157,018 (CA$200,000) deposit (the "Deposit") on March 8, 2022. SusGlobal Canada is preparing definitive transaction documents including a Purchase and Sale Agreement for all of the shares of Target. If the closing of the Acquisition does not occur by an agreed upon date, the Deposit shall be refunded to SusGlobal Canada.

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

The potential acquisition, if it occurs, would advance SUSGLOBAL's growth strategy and would align with the Company's goal of growing market share and revenues. The Acquisition is expected to:

Enhance SUSGLOBAL's Capabilities and Reach . The Acquisition brings a high-quality, complementary customer and product base to SUSGLOBAL's existing operations and augments SUSGLOBAL's existing service and products offerings in several regional markets, including Western Canada and the United States.

. The Acquisition brings a high-quality, complementary customer and product base to SUSGLOBAL's existing operations and augments SUSGLOBAL's existing service and products offerings in several regional markets, including Western Canada and the United States. Create Significant Synergies. The Acquisition creates an opportunity for SUSGLOBAL to realize meaningful synergies with its feedstock infrastructure and distribution networks to boost earnings accretion. The Company expects the Acquisition to generate US$7,850,942 (CA$10,000,000) in annual revenue for 2022 and additional opportunities from a geographical and market share approach with exponential revenue growth beginning in 2023.

The Acquisition creates an opportunity for SUSGLOBAL to realize meaningful synergies with its feedstock infrastructure and distribution networks to boost earnings accretion. The Company expects the Acquisition to generate US$7,850,942 (CA$10,000,000) in annual revenue for 2022 and additional opportunities from a geographical and market share approach with exponential revenue growth beginning in 2023. High-Growth Market. 2020-2021 saw a record number of new gardeners enter the market led by generation Xers and millennials, two age groups very concerned about what is in the food they eat. A Dalhousie University School of Management and School of Agriculture study published on MDPI of 2020 gardening trends found "Over 50 percent of people grow food at home to reduce their environmental impact. 66.9% of long-time gardeners and 56.1% of new gardeners agree that homegrown food was healthier than food purchased from food retailers."

"This potential acquisition is an example of SUSGLOBAL delivering on our commitment to pursue strategic and accretive acquisitions to continue growing our business," said Marc Hazout, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SUSGLOBAL. "Its assets, customer base, branding experience, and superior organic products are highly complementary to our existing licensed infrastructure and feedstock supply. All of its offerings are currently at big box retailers allowing the leveraging of our production facility integration and cross-selling opportunities, as well as the expansion of our operations into new regions." Mr. Hazout continued, "the timing of this potential acquisition, which we expect to close in the second quarter of this year, fits perfectly with our current schedule for completing the development of our Hamilton facility. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with this potential acquisition."

Timing and Approvals

The Acquisition is subject to certain customary closing conditions, including final due diligence and execution of definitive documents. The Acquisition is subject to the S-1 being declared effective, the Company completing an underwritten public offering pursuant to the S-1, and the Company's Common Stock being listed on a national securities exchange. Closing is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2022.

Financing of the Acquisition

SUSGLOBAL will be well positioned to fund the Acquisition if it completes an underwritten public offering and given the Company's proven ability to access capital markets. The Company will evaluate opportunistic financing opportunities as they present themselves.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an industrial, environmental and agricultural biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: www.susglobalenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's objectives. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, lack of sufficient financial resources; variations in market conditions, currency and our stock; the Company's ability to obtain any necessary permits, approvals, consents or authorizations required for its activities; the Company's ability to produce energy, biogas, compost or organic liquid fertilizer from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, or to be fully able to implement its business strategies and other risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

