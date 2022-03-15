Tachyum has launched a German-language version of its website to improve accessibility to customers and partners seeking information about the Tachyum Prodigy Universal Processor and its ability to significantly improve performance for hyperscale, HPC and AI workloads. Tachyum, a semiconductor company with roots in Europe, is essential for the digital and technological sovereignty of the EU.

Today, the European Union is heavily dependent on non-EU chip suppliers since it has only 10% of the global fabrication market. Global semiconductors shortages have affected a wide range of sectors from automotive to healthcare. Tachyum's Prodigy, the world's first universal processor, will help the EU achieve a leading position in the technology, supercomputing, and data center markets.

With organizations like Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, which strongly contributes to European semiconductor research strategy, Germany plays an important role in EU technology sovereignty. Other German-speaking parts of Europe house important supercomputing centers, such as Jülich Supercomputing Centre (which recently signed a MoU with Tachyum), the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS), Leibniz Supercomputing Centre (Leibniz-Rechenzentrum), and the Max-Planck Computing and Data Facility (MPCDF), and the High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS Höchstleistungsrechenzentrum Stuttgart) or Karlsruher Institut of Technology (KIT).

Germany is also a leader in the automotive industry, and a recently approved law on autonomous driving gives the country's automakers the ability to begin designing self-driving cars in earnest. These vehicles need powerful AI systems, which Tachyum can enable. Leveraging Prodigy for use in autonomous vehicles gives the EU the ability to challenge other global leaders in the space, such as Tesla.

"At the heart of our corporate philosophy has always been the concept of thinking globally, acting locally," said Dr. Radoslav Danilak, founder and CEO of Tachyum. "By launching another regionalized version of our website, we are holding true to this concept by ensuring that our message reaches people in the method that promotes the best understanding while also targeting localized markets that can benefit from the power efficiency and performance capabilities of Prodigy."

Prodigy has the potential to create unrivaled computational speed and vast energy saving capabilities for hyperscale, OEM, telecommunication, private cloud, and government markets. Prodigy's 10x lower processor core power consumption will dramatically cut carbon emissions associated with data center usage. Prodigy's 3x lower cost (at equivalent performance) will also translate to billions of dollars in annual savings to hyperscalers like Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Alibaba.

Tachyum's Prodigy processor can run HPC applications, convolutional AI, explainable AI, general AI, bio AI, and spiking neural networks, plus normal data center workloads, on a single homogeneous processor platform, using existing standard programming models. Without Prodigy, hyperscale data centers must use a combination of disparate CPU, GPU and TPU hardware, for these different workloads, creating inefficiency, expense, and the complexity of separate supply and maintenance infrastructures. Using specific hardware dedicated to each type of workload (e.g. data center, AI, HPC), results in underutilization of hardware resources, and more challenging programming, support, and maintenance. Prodigy's ability to seamlessly switch among these various workloads dramatically changes the competitive landscape and the economics of data centers.

The German-language version of Tachyum's website is hosted on the company's own software emulation system for the Prodigy Universal Processor and is live now at https://www.tachyum.com/de/.

Follow Tachyum

https://twitter.com/tachyum

https://www.linkedin.com/company/tachyum

https://www.facebook.com/Tachyum/

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with Prodigy, the world's first Universal Processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. A fully functional Prodigy emulation system is currently available to select customers and partners for early testing and software development. With data centers currently consuming over 3% of the planet's electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2025, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical, if we want to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, Co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak with its flagship product Prodigy, is marching towards tape out and chip sampling in 2022, with software emulations and an FPGA-based emulator running native Linux available to early adopters. The company is building the world's fastest 64 AI exaflops supercomputer in 2022 in the EU with Prodigy chips. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005269/en/

Contacts:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

marks@jprcom.com