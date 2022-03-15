Berry brings more than 20 years of direct-to-consumer and retail leadership experience, driving growth at Everlane, Nike, Kohl's and Target

Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, today announced the appointment of Krista Berry to its Board of Directors. Berry was most recently Chief Revenue Officer for Everlane. Berry brings her deep knowledge of the retail and apparel industries to the Board, having also served as Chief Digital Officer for Kohl's and General Manager of North America Direct-to-Consumer for Nike.

"We are excited to welcome Krista to our Board of Directors, given her extensive direct to consumer background with some of the best-known brands in the apparel industry," said Adam Coyle, CEO at Digital River. "Her expertise will be invaluable as Digital River targets this key strategic vertical and continues to expand our growing cross-border and local solution for global brands."

"I can't imagine a more exciting time to be joining Digital River's Board of Directors," Berry said. "Digital River is a leader helping mid-market to enterprise-level companies sell worldwide. I look forward to leveraging my deep understanding of the retail industry to help guide Digital River's continued growth and profitability."

Background on Krista Berry

Berry was Chief Revenue Officer at Everlane, a U.S. company with an e-commerce focused strategy and retail stores in key markets.

Prior to Everlane, Berry was Chief Digital Officer at Kohl's, where she launched a mobile app for its stores, focused on creating a friction-free customer journey.

At Nike, Berry developed strategies and processes that increased revenue nearly three-fold between 2007 and 2011. She also revamped Nike's online presence, and led expansion plans for Nike's physical stores. Berry began her career at Target, where she helped lead softlines growth for Target.com.

Berry currently serves on the Board of Directors for Helen of Troy, a leading global consumer products company, and previously held a Board position at Bazaarvoice. Berry also serves as an Advisory Board Member of Amer Sports Corporation.

