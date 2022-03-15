Talogy revealed as new identity for PSI Talent Management and all of its acquisitions

Unifying 600 experts from 17 organizations in over 20 countries, Talogy helps 10,000+ organizations worldwide reveal the best talent through the powerful combination of psychology and technology.

GLENDALE, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- What's the secret to hiring and developing the right talent? It is found in the powerful combination of psychology and technology.

By unifying psychology and technology and leveraging more than 75 years of experience identifying and nurturing the best talent, Talogy enables its clients to make better people decisions. This applies throughout the employee lifecycle - whether an organization's goals are to select the best talent, develop their people in better ways, or improve their organizational culture.

Peter Celeste, Global President at Talogy says, "We've grown rapidly both organically and through acquisition, bringing together the best minds, skills, and technology in talent management to extend our global footprint and scale our capabilities. Our experts are excited to work with clients designing valid, defensible, and engaging talent solutions - truly disrupting the talent industry."

Luiza Cortezian, Talogy's Vice President of Marketing adds, "At Talogy, we harness the power of psychology coupled with technology to help organizations achieve their talent goals. In our name, we wanted something authentic, memorable, and meaningful, that gives insight into who we are and how we solve talent challenges.

"The definition of 'ology' is 'the science or study of.' It's the common denominator between psychology and technology. Talent is our field of expertise. Talent plus psychology plus technology equals Talogy. Our new brand identity works well in representing our innovative culture and global capabilities."

Talogy is the new home for PSI Talent Management, Cubiks, Caliper, JCA Global, Performance Assessment Network, Select International, EB Jacobs, IPAT, Ottmann, Human Scope, Performance Based Selection, a&dc, Innovative HR Solutions, OPRA, Human Systems Technology (HST), Propel, and Solvably.

About Talogy

We are Talogy. The talent management experts. We craft solutions that screen, select, develop, and engage talent worldwide. By uniting the leading psychologists, data scientists, developers, and HR consultants we bring the power of psychology and technology together so you can make the best data-driven people decisions. With more than 30 million assessments delivered each year in more than 50 languages, we help clients discover organizational brilliance. Talogy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1727124/Talogy_Logo.jpg