Financialnewsmedia.com: Organic Fertilizers Market Expected To Generate Revenues Reaching $14.7 Billion By 2030

The market demand for organic fertilizers for the production of cereals and grains is expected to witness the same trend in the near future as well. The downstream demand for organically produced products by consumers across the U.S., Canada, and western European countries, coupled with macroeconomic development in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, is expected to continue propelling the growth of the organic fertilizers market in the coming years. A report from PS Market Research projected that: "Increasing acreage and the number of organically farmed areas; growing downstream demand for organic food and beverages; and favorable government policies and initiatives toward organic farming are the key factors positively impacting the growth of the organic fertilizers market, globally. On account of these factors, the market is projected to generate revenue worth $14,746.2 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period (2020-2030), according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence. The organic fertilizers market has been categorized into plant, animal, among which animal-based organic fertilizers accounted for the largest share in 2019. Fertilizers derived from fish waste and other animal bones are high in nutritional value and, therefore, facilitate healthy growth in crops. Moreover, there is increased awareness among farmers across the world about the nutritional benefits of animal-based fertilizers and, thus, the consumption of these fertilizers continues to be high." Active stocks in the markets this week include SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF).

PS Market Research concluded: "The organic fertilizers market has been categorized into plant, animal, and others on the basis of source, among which animal-based organic fertilizers accounted for the largest share in (recent years). Fertilizers derived from fish waste and other animal bones are high in nutritional value and, therefore, facilitate healthy growth in crops. Moreover, there is increased awareness among farmers across the world about the nutritional benefits of animal-based fertilizers and, thus, the consumption of these fertilizers continues to be high. Geographically, the organic fertilizers market is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth in the Rest of World (RoW) region during the forecast period. A considerable production of quinoa is chiefly responsible for the high-volume market demand for compound in the region. The quinoa production is primarily concentrated in the Latin American (LATAM) countries of Uruguay, Mexico, and Argentina. Thus, owing to its high production, the organic fertilizers market in the region is expected to demonstrate notable growth in the forecast period."

SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG) BREAKING NEWS: SUSGLOBAL Signs Agreement to Acquire a Leading Soil Media Producer - SusGlobal Energy Corp "Company"), ("SusGlobal") or (the "Company"), the developer of SusGro, an award winning, revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, SusGlobal Energy Canada Corp. ("SusGlobal Canada"), has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a soil media, plant nutrients, and amendments producer approved for organic use and specifically formulated for producing high-quality fruit and flowering crops (the "Target") for an aggregate purchase price of US$15,701,885 (CA$20,000,000) (the "Acquisition").

As a condition of the Acquisition, SusGlobal Canada shall make a US$3,925,471 (CA$5,000,000) investment into the Target and provided a US$157,018 (CA$200,000) deposit (the "Deposit") on March 8, 2022. SusGlobal Canada is preparing definitive transaction documents including a Purchase and Sale Agreement for all of the shares of Target. If the closing of the Acquisition does not occur by an agreed upon date, the Deposit shall be refunded to SusGlobal Canada.

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition - The potential acquisition, if it occurs, would advance SUSGLOBAL's growth strategy and would align with the Company's goal of growing market share and revenues. The Acquisition is expected to:

Enhance SUSGLOBAL's Capabilities and Reach . The Acquisition brings a high-quality, complementary customer and product base to SUSGLOBAL's existing operations and augments SUSGLOBAL's existing service and products offerings in several regional markets, including Western Canada and the United States .

. The Acquisition brings a high-quality, complementary customer and product base to SUSGLOBAL's existing operations and augments SUSGLOBAL's existing service and products offerings in several regional markets, including and . Create Significant Synergies. The Acquisition creates an opportunity for SUSGLOBAL to realize meaningful synergies with its feedstock infrastructure and distribution networks to boost earnings accretion. The Company expects the Acquisition to generate US$7,850,942 (CA$10,000,000) in annual revenue for 2022 and additional opportunities from a geographical and market share approach with exponential revenue growth beginning in 2023.

The Acquisition creates an opportunity for SUSGLOBAL to realize meaningful synergies with its feedstock infrastructure and distribution networks to boost earnings accretion. The Company expects the Acquisition to generate (CA$10,000,000) in annual revenue for 2022 and additional opportunities from a geographical and market share approach with exponential revenue growth beginning in 2023. High-Growth Market. 2020-2021 saw a record number of new gardeners enter the market led by generation Xers and millennials, two age groups very concerned about what is in the food they eat. A Dalhousie University School of Management and School of Agriculture study published on MDPI of 2020 gardening trends found "Over 50 percent of people grow food at home to reduce their environmental impact. 66.9% of long-time gardeners and 56.1% of new gardeners agree that homegrown food was healthier than food purchased from food retailers."

"This potential acquisition is an example of SUSGLOBAL delivering on our commitment to pursue strategic and accretive acquisitions to continue growing our business," said Marc Hazout, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SUSGLOBAL. "Its assets, customer base, branding experience, and superior organic products are highly complementary to our existing licensed infrastructure and feedstock supply. All of its offerings are currently at big box retailers allowing the leveraging of our production facility integration and cross-selling opportunities, as well as the expansion of our operations into new regions." Mr. Hazout continued, "the timing of this potential acquisition, which we expect to close in the second quarter of this year, fits perfectly with our current schedule for completing the development of our Hamilton facility. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead with this potential acquisition."CONTINUED… Read this entire release and more news for SusGlobal Energy (SNRG) at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-snrg/

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), the world's leading marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden as well as indoor and hydroponic growing products, recently lowered its full-year sales guidance for its Hawthorne segment and said the reduction would likely lead to adjusted earnings per share that are lower than previously expected.

Speaking at the Raymond James 43rdAnnual Institutional Investors Conference, chief financial officer Cory Miller said the Company now expects Hawthorne sales to decline 15 to 25 percent, including the benefit of acquisitions. Sales in the segment have been challenged for several months due to an oversupply of cannabis, which is leading to a slowdown in both indoor and outdoor cultivation.

"We believe Hawthorne sales have found the bottom in terms of average daily volume," Miller explained. "However, there is a seasonal element to the business that would normally be in play by now that has not materialized to the extent we anticipated. While sales volume has begun to improve recently, the year-over-year rate of decline has expanded and that trend appears likely to carry through March."

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) recently released its 2022 Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report captures a year of focused action in the pursuit of Nutrien's 2030 sustainability commitments and supporting initiatives. Related information regarding Nutrien's ESG governance, risk management, strategic opportunities and performance are also outlined within this report.

Mark Thompson, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer said, "In 2021, we accelerated our efforts to help address the world's food security needs and sustainably feed a growing global population, with a view to strengthening long-term viability for Nutrien and our stakeholders. Our 2022 ESG Report demonstrates the significant company-wide efforts we're making to play a leadership role in building the resilience of our global food system and advance the necessary pathways to support a sustainable future for agriculture and our planet."

Nutrien is committed to ESG reporting best practices. For its 2022 ESG Report, Nutrien has incorporated certain recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures that provide valuable insight into its climate-impact and long-term resiliency. Nutrien's ESG report is also informed by best practices from the World Business Council for Sustainable Development ESG Disclosure Handbook and metrics from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, recently announced results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

"The CF Industries team delivered outstanding results in 2021 as strong global nitrogen demand, lower global operating rates and favorable energy spreads drove Company-record free cash generation," said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. "We expect global nitrogen fundamentals to remain positive, underpinned by the need to replenish global grains stocks, increased economic activity and global energy dynamics. We are well-positioned to continue to drive strong cash generation, enabling us to invest in our clean energy initiatives, return substantial capital to shareholders and achieve our goal of $3 billion of gross debt by 2023."

Management expects the global nitrogen supply and demand balance to remain tight for the foreseeable future and for the commercial environment to be highly favorable for producers in low-cost regions.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has recently announced new global diversity and inclusion targets to drive improved representation and inclusion in its workforce and broader positive impact in communities where the company operates.

"We are taking actions that ensure Mosaic is a place where all people feel welcome, safe, valued and respected," said Joc O'Rourke, Mosaic President and CEO. "These global targets ensure our actions are purposeful, sustainable and measurable - and will help us build a more inclusive culture where all employees can thrive."

By 2030, Mosaic has committed to have: Women making up 30 percent of our workforce; 30 percent growth in underrepresented groups in the workplace; 30 percent growth in leadership diversity; and 30 percent of our community investments focused on diversity and inclusion initiatives. "We believe when teams include people with different perspectives, they yield stronger results," said O'Rourke. "A diverse and inclusive workforce makes our organization stronger and better enables us to fulfill our mission of helping the world grow the food it needs."

