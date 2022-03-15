Allarity Therapeutics, Inc.: Allarity Therapeutics Provides Update on Dovitinib Program

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Allarity has requested a Type C meeting with the FDA to discuss potential clinical paths

to support approval of dovitinib in view of the regulatory agency's recent Refusal to File letters

Cambridge, MA U.S.A.(March 15,2022) - Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Allarity" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel oncology therapeutics together with drug-specific DRP companion diagnostics for personalized cancer care, today provided an update on its lead dovitinib program.

On February 18, 2022, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had provided the Company with Refusal to File ("RTF") letters regarding the new drug application ("NDA") for dovitinib, and its accompanying pre-market approval ("PMA") application for the DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic, for the third-line treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma ("mRCC"). In its announcement, Allarity stated that it intends to seek guidance concerning information, data, and specific deliverables that the agency would require for a resubmitted NDA and PMA to be deemed complete. The Company also stated that it anticipates that a new prospective clinical trial will be required to overcome the FDA's outstanding objections.

Following several weeks of analysis by Company leadership together with clinical and regulatory experts, Allarity has now filed a formal request with the FDA for a "Type C" meeting to further discuss potential clinical paths to support approval of dovitinib, together with its DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic, in view of the FDA's recent RTFs. According to FDA guidelines, "A Type C meeting is any meeting other than a Type A or Type B meeting between CBER or CDER and a sponsor or applicant regarding the development and review of a product." The Type C meeting is typically scheduled within 75 days of FDA receipt of the written meeting request. The Company anticipates providing a further update on the outcome of its FDA meeting and the future of the dovitinib program before the end of the third quarter of this year.

"Welook forward to working closely with the FDA and we remain highly confident in the clinical profile of dovitinib, together with the DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic. We are determined to further advance this product candidate as a potential new treatment option for cancer patients," said Allarity's CEO Steve Carchedi. "With clarification fromthe FDA following our requested Type C meeting, we hope to have a clinical path forward with the goal of refiling our NDA and PMA once additional clinical data are in hand ."

"I remain enthusiastic about dovitinib, together with its DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic, as a promising new treatment option for mRCC patients," stated Professor Roberto Pili, M.D., Associate Dean for Cancer Research and Integrative Oncology at the University at Buffalo Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. "These patients, and their treating oncologists, are greatly in need of new precision medicines, coupled with validated companion diagnostics, to help select and treat the most likely responders. Although the landscape of treatment options for later-stage mRCC is evolving to include combination therapies, I continue to see a potential place for dovitinib with its DRP companion diagnostic in the treatment of these patients."

About the Drug Response Predictor - DRP Companion Diagnostic

Allarity uses its drug-specific DRP to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment, and only treating those patients with a sufficiently high DRP score, the therapeutic response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including transcriptomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology filters and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP is based on messenger RNA from patient biopsies. The DRP platform has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 37 out of 47 clinical studies that were examined (both retrospective and prospective), including ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trials of Stenoparib and IXEMPRA. The DRP platform, which can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs, has been extensively published in peer reviewed literature.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide Allarity's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words "anticipates," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's NDA submission for dovitinib and its PMA submission for the drug-specific DRP companion diagnostic for dovitinib, any statements related to ongoing clinical trials for stenoparib for the treatment of advanced ovarian cancer, or ongoing clinical trials, and as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

