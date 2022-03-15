Juniper Apstra Solution Supports Automated Network Operations and Management While Significantly Increasing User Flexibility

Juniper Networks, (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Raiffeisen Informatik (R-IT), a provider of comprehensive IT-services for financial service and insurance providers, has deployed Juniper Apstra data center solutions to modernize and automate its network infrastructure to provide exceptional services for its customers.

R-IT works consistently and emphatically to provide high-quality services and fail-safe infrastructures to its customers 24/7. R-IT's long standing customers rely on the provider's consistent and innovative solutions that significantly increase their flexibility as well as R-IT's added value, from lending business and receivables management through securities settlement, to data management and digitalized accounting.

Juniper Apstra, the company's data center solution for automation, will simplify planning, design and operations for R-IT's network teams, reducing configuration errors for a more predictable data center network while maximizing both reliability and speed to create a better user experience.

News Highlights:

R-IT can simplify and automate its operations from design to deployment (Day 0 and 1) through everyday operations and assurance with the turnkey Apstra System.

Apstra usesroot-cause analysis to reduce the duration of network issues and shorten maintenance time with maintenance-mode capabilities. With Apstra, R-IT can dramatically reduce the time needed to deliver new network services, achieving faster time to deployment and time to resolution.

With automated, flexible and simplified operations, R-IT can push out new application updates and services with minimal downtime for smooth, consistent user experiences.

By automating the network lifecycle, IT resources can be used more efficiently, freeing up the company's talented IT staff for strategic work. Pressure on hiring infrastructure and operations staff is expected to be relieved.

With its open, flexible architecture, Apstra enables R-IT to deploy and operate multivendor networks with the ease and simplicity of a single-vendor network.

In R-IT's data centers, Juniper QFX Series Switches provide a flexible network fabric with industry-leading throughput and scalability, an extensive routing stack, the open programmability of the Junos OS and a broad set of EVPN-VXLAN and IP fabric capabilities.

Supporting quotes:

"Our deep industry knowledge and strong foundation help ensure that our customers receive the best IT service at the highest levels of security, performance and availability, so they can concentrate on their core processes. Juniper Apstra provides an automated network platform that allows us to serve our customers with greater business agility."

Michael Linhart, CEO, Raiffeisen Informatik

"Financial institutions are looking for operational services that are reliable, resilient and agile. R-IT is providing critical services to its customers 24/7, and Juniper supports that with our objective to fully automate changes and assure continuous operation. With intent-based networking automation to help modernize and automate R-IT's complete data center, Apstra increased reliability without more headcounts."

Mike Bushong, Vice President, Data Center Product Management, Juniper Networks

