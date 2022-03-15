Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "TELO") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Tracey Kidd ("Kidd") to perform services related to investor relations activities for the Company, as defined in accordance with the polices of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws.

Pursuant to an engagement agreement entered into with Kidd on March 15, 2022 (the "Engagement Agreement"), Kidd will receive a cash monthly fee of $7,500 over a period of twelve months. The Company has granted Kidd 120,000 stock options, with each option exercisable into one common share at an exercise price of $0.335 per share. 30,000 options will vest three months following the date of the Engagement Agreement, and 30,000 options shall vest on each of September 15th, 2022, December 15th, 2022, and March 15th, 2023. All vested options shall be eligible for exercise until the earlier of (i) 30 days following termination of the Agreement, and (ii) two years from the date of grant.

In addition, in connection with Dr. Ron McGlennen's appointment as a director of the Company, as previously announced on February 3, 2022, he has been granted 250,000 options with a term of 5 years and an exercise price of $0.335 per common share pursuant to TELO's approved stock option plan.

The stock option grants and the Engagement Agreement are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in over 150 peer reviewed publications and in 25 clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information please visit www.telodx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Hugh Rogers,

Director

416-673-8487

info@telodx.com

MaRS Centre, South Tower,

101 College Street, Suite 200,

Toronto, ON, M5G 1L7

www.telodx.com

