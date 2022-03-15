The solution helps enhance institutions' Bitcoin program compliance

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, in collaboration with NYDIG, a leading Bitcoin company, has launched Bitcoin Risk Assessment NYDIG Clients to provide regulatory assessments for financial institutions looking to offer their customers access to Bitcoin services provided by NYDIG.

The Risk Assessment evaluates a financial institution's control environment related to its participation in the NYDIG Bitcoin platform. As part of the assessment, clients receive a report on how the findings fit within a range of established, relevant controls, providing clients a clearer picture of their Bitcoin activities. This helps the financial institution understand if its current controls will allow it to fulfill the relevant regulatory standards for offering Bitcoin products and services.

"Recent federal regulatory messaging and guidance has emphasized that financial institutions pursuing Bitcoin-related investments for their customers must fully understand and control for potential risks," explained Stevie Conlon, Vice President, Tax and Regulatory Counsel for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "A targeted assessment allows a financial institution to appropriately tailor and document its controls."

"Federal regulators are sending a clear message," said Steve Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager for Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "Financial institutions considering the potential rewards associated with Bitcoin products need to have a clear understanding of what they want to provide and how they'll provide it. We are pleased to collaborate with NYDIG to offer participating financial institutions these assessments, which will help organizations begin their journey into offering Bitcoin to their customers."

Consumers are increasingly expecting their banks and credit unions to offer Bitcoin-related products and services. According to a 2021 Bitcoin Banking survey commissioned by NYDIG, 71 percent of Bitcoin holders said they would switch their primary bank to one that offered Bitcoin-related products alongside traditional banking services.

"NYDIG's research clearly shows that consumers expect their banks and credit unions to provide access to Bitcoin," said Patrick Sells, NYDIG's Chief Innovation Officer. "With Wolters Kluwer's expertise and NYDIG's best-in-class platform, banks can confidently provide the Bitcoin products clients want in a safe and compliant manner."

Wolters Kluwer is a NYDIG Preferred Consultant for risk assessments conducted by financial institutions related to the NYDIG platform. In 2021, the two companies announced a strategic arrangement in which Wolters Kluwer agreed to provide regulatory compliance solutions and services-such as Wolters Kluwer Bitcoin Deposit Disclosure Program-NYDIG Accounts for interested financial institutions that want to gain added confidence that their account disclosures used with NYDIG are compliant and meet regulatory requirements.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions is a market leader and trusted provider of risk management and regulatory compliance solutions and services to U.S. insurers, banks and credit unions, and securities firms. The business, which sits within Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, helps these financial institutions efficiently manage risk and regulatory compliance obligations, and gain the insights needed to focus on better serving their customers and growing their business.

Wolters Kluwer's GRC division provides an array of expert solutions to help financial institutions manage regulatory and risk obligations. Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' eOriginal suite of purpose-built, digital lending solutions, for example, helps lenders digitize their transactions and features electronic signatures, collateral authentication and an electronic vault. Compliance Solutions' OneSumX for Regulatory Change Management tracks regulatory changes and organizes them to create structured, value-added content through a single data feed that is paired with an easy-to-use software solution. Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR), meanwhile, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. The division's legal solutions businesses are Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation and Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to help ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

About NYDIG

NYDIG is a bitcoin company powering a more inclusive economic system. Delivering technology and financial services to businesses in a broad range of industries, its full-stack bitcoin platform is built to the highest security, regulatory, and operational standards. NYDIG is the gateway to a new era of financial products that make bitcoin more accessible for all. Learn more at nydig.com, or connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005053/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts for Wolters Kluwer GRC

(Including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation)

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

David Feider

Corporate Communications Manager, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 612-852-7966

David.Feider@wolterskluwer.com

Media Contact for NYDIG

Elena Connolly

Edelman

Elena.Connolly@edelman.com

Tel: +1 914-387-2730