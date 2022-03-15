Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Soeben Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNY1 ISIN: KYG9830T1067 Ticker-Symbol: 3CP 
Tradegate
15.03.22
14:49 Uhr
1,355 Euro
-0,067
-4,74 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XIAOMI CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3411,35514:47
1,3411,35514:50
PR Newswire
15.03.2022 | 14:03
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xiaomi 12 Series Launches on Goboo Alongside Other Much-Awaited Products

MADRID, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 15, leading eCommerce platform Goboo launched a major two-week sale aimed at promoting products from consumer brands like Xiaomi, 1MORE, and Ninebot to its European customer base. The sale coincides with the launch of several much-anticipated products, including the Xiaomi 12 and Redmi Note 11 Pro series, 1MORE ComfoBuds Mini, and the latest scooters from Ninebot.

banner photo

All eyes are on the Xiaomi 12, the latest flagship smartphone from one of the fastest-growing smartphone brands in the European market. The phone boasts a 20% boost in performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine.

Mi Fans, as the brand's loyalists are called, are also looking forward to major improvements in the phone's triple camera, which features a 5MP telemacro camera as well as new night-time photography capabilities for both video and portrait mode.

"The Xiaomi 12 series is like no Xiaomi phone we've seen before, and we're looking forward to launching it alongside the Redmi Note 11 series and a whole myriad of other awesome new products. There's going to be something for everyone during Super Brand Week," says Goboo Director of Marketing, Monica.

Goboo users seeking flagship-level tech for mid-range prices can look towards the launch of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro, both of which feature 108MP camera, 120Hz AMOLED, 67W and 5000mAh.

Meanwhile, Goboo is offering additional free gifts with all purchases during the sale period that starts from March 15 at 14:00 (UTC+1). Gifts include the Mi Watch S1 Active, Mi Band 6 and more. More information on the sale can be found at https://bit.ly/3t60NUY

Goboo was founded in 2020 with the mission of sharing high-quality selections with Europe's consumers. Committed to building an efficient and professional e-commerce platform, Goboo ships from local warehouses in Europe, offering quick delivery to 21 countries and next-day delivery in Spain. Customers enjoy support for the Klarna installment payment function, which provides interest-free payment plans with 3-4 installments and post-delivery payment within 14-30 days. Additionally, Goboo offers free shipping on products sold, unconditional returns within 14 days, and a 2-year product warranty.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1765645/banner_photo.jpg

XIAOMI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.