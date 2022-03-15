TAE Technologies and Natural Selection Tour Team Up to Reduce Carbon Footprint with TAE Power Management Solutions

NELSON, BC, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAE Technologies , the world's leading developer of clean fusion, today announced a three-year partnership with the Natural Selection Tour (NST), uniting the two organizations in a shared commitment to sustainability and conserving the natural environment. NST is a world-class, one-of-its-kind snowboarding tournament showcasing riders competing on the planet's most exciting natural(ly enhanced) terrain. TAE Natural Selection at Baldface premieres Wednesday, March 16 on www.NaturalSelectionTour.com .

Just as NST is on a mission to inspire a deeper relationship with Mother Nature, TAE is commercializing clean zero-emissions energy solutions to help preserve the environment for generations to come.

Travis Rice, professional snowboarder, founder of NST, and TAE's new ambassador added: "NST and TAE are perfectly aligned in our desire to draw attention to climate change and reduce carbon emissions in an effort to protect the environment we thrive in. I am honored to help spread the word about TAE's mission."

In addition to being the title sponsor of the Nelson, BC leg of the tour, TAE is partnering with NST to install TAE's power management tools and energy storage solutions for the first time with the goal to further offset the tour's carbon footprint.

"We recognize the carbon footprint of this sport is large, and we want to hold ourselves accountable," said Jeff Pensiero, co-founder and CEO of Baldface Lodge. "Baldface is reducing our carbon creation and dependency on fossil fuels with the help of industry leaders TAE. This will be a huge step forward towards our net zero goals."

TAE's power management solutions can scale to fit a range of applications, from generators in the Canadian backcountry to residential homes and electric vehicles. TAE's trailblazing powertrain technology enables tangible performance improvements, including EVs that can drive up to 25% farther and charge up to 4x faster with improved cost efficiency and battery longevity. As seen in TAE's "Art of the Ride' commercial, in which snowboarder Rice races down a mountain alongside a Jaguar I-PACE, creating a healthy planet begins with learning not to waste what we have today.

The Art of the Ride commercial will debut during the livestream of the TAE Natural Selection Tour at Baldface on March 16, as well as its broadcast on ESPN 2 on March 20.

"NST and TAE are perfectly aligned in their mission to reduce carbon emissions and address the challenges of climate change," said Jim McNiel, Chief Marketing Officer at TAE Technologies. "TAE is forging the path to perfect power by focusing first on improved energy efficiency, and ultimately on the development of carbon-free, non-radioactive fusion energy. We intend to support NST's mission to celebrate the great outdoors and the achievements of their great athletes while reducing our carbon footprint. We are thrilled to be members of the rapidly expanding NST family."



TAE's Path to Perfect Power will curb human impact on the environment by offering a natural solution to climate change and bring clean, affordable energy to all. To learn more about TAE's Path to Perfect Power, click here . For more information on TAE Technologies, click here .

About TAE Technologies

TAE Technologies (pronounced T-A-E) was founded in 1998 to develop commercial fusion power with the cleanest possible environmental profile. The company's pioneering work represents the fastest, most practical, and economically competitive solution to bring abundant clean energy to the grid. With over 1,700 patents filed and over 1,100 issued; more than $880M in private capital; six generations of National Laboratory-scale devices; and an experienced team of over 250 employees, TAE is now on the cusp of delivering this transformational energy source capable of sustaining the planet for thousands of years.

The company's revolutionary technologies have produced a robust portfolio of commercial innovations in large adjacent markets such as power management, energy storage, transmission, electric mobility, life sciences, and more. TAE is based in California, and maintains international offices in the UK and Switzerland. Multidisciplinary and mission-driven by nature, TAE is leveraging proprietary science and engineering to create a bright future.

About the Natural Selection Tour

The brainchild of snowboarder Travis Rice and shared vision with the broader snowboarding community, the Natural Selection Tour showcases the world's top riders from Olympians to big mountain film icons all competing on the planet's most exciting natural(ly) enhanced terrain. Dream venues, a head-to-head format and no practice runs are part of the dynamic components that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. With a mission to inspire people to forge a deeper relationship with Mother Nature, the Tour features three stops in Jackson Hole Mountain Resort, Wyoming; Baldface Lodge, British Columbia; and the Tordrillo Mountains, Alaska. The Natural Selection Tour culminates with the crowning of a men's and women's champion; the best all-mountain freestyle riders in the world. NaturalSelectionTour.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1766781/TAE_Chad_Chomlack.jpg