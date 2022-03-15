Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market was Valued at US$ 12,123 Mn in 2021, Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2022 - 2030): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemistry analyzers are medical laboratory devices used to measure the concentration of particular compounds inside samples of serum, plasma, urine and other body fluids. Substances tested by these equipment include specific metabolites, electrolytes, proteins, and medicines. In today's shifting healthcare environment, laboratories all over the world are under pressure to improve patient care while lowering operating costs. It is one of the most essential aspects of clinical laboratory analysis, and clinical chemistry analyzer market has made significant progress in recent years. A wide range of tests, including diabetes testing, liver and kidney function, and electrolytes, as well as lipid profiles, thyroid testing, antibiotic drug level monitoring, and other drug level monitoring tests, can now be performed in the physician practice lab using an efficient, state-of-the-art chemistry analyzer. Leading manufacturers in the market are focused on providing a wide range of features such as interactive touch screen interface, advanced optics, on-board curve-fitting software, bichromatic and monochromatic reading, long-lasting IAD filters, and much more. In the recent decades, clinical chemistry instrumentation business has seen a rapid evolution of technological improvements. Novel features, such as closed tube sampling, automated maintenance processes, streamlined calibration, and internet-based remote diagnostics, have been introduced with each new system generation. These intend to help laboratories better meet the needs of physicians and patients while creating efficiencies, driving quality, lowering costs, and addressing workforce fluctuations. Thus, such factors are driving the growth of the global clinical chemistry analyzer market.

By Type

Automated clinical chemistry analyzers are gaining huge popularity as automation in clinical chemistry is resulting into higher volume of testing and a shorter turnaround time. When handled by laboratory specialists, the utilization of automated analyzers that can combine a variety of assays, assay types, reagents, software and peripherals provides a holistic package for enhancing clinical efficacy and outcomes. Moreover the automated analyzers improve user safety from biohazards and reduce the possibility of cross-contamination with an increased throughput. Leading players in the market are focused on incorporating advanced technologies into the analyzers. For instance, MNCHIP Technologies Co., Ltd. offers an automated clinical chemistry analyzer which has various built-in features such as a multi-test panel, improved visual experience with a touch screen display, a streamlined user interface and also equipped with a combined printer to print reports instantly. Thus with such advancements and automation the clinical chemistry analyzer market is flourishing globally.

By End User

In the last few years there has been a rise in healthcare awareness amongst a large population which has led to rise in clinical testing. Testing of molecular functions is gaining popularity as these tests measure blood sugar, electrolyte, fluid balance, and kidney function which are vital for early detection of chronic diseases. Moreover the rising concerns about cardiac diseases has also led to an increased demand as these cardiac makers tests measure specific biological markers (biomarkers) in blood to detect various heart diseases. Clinical chemistry analyzers provide high throughput point-of-care solutions for the diagnosis of myocardial infarction and other cardiac-related diseases by measuring levels of STAT, cardiac troponin, CKM and CKB, myoglobin. Thus with the above factors mentioned the demand for clinical chemistry analyzer market is boosting globally.

By Region

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the clinical chemistry analyzer market for the forecast period. The geriatric population in countries like China, Japan and India is rapidly increasing which has led to rise in various age associated diseases such as hypertension, kidney issues, diabetes, liver problems and others. As these health problems require various tests such as basic metabolic panel, lipid profiles to be carried, the demand for clinical chemistry analyzers is thus rising in Asia Pacific.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Research Scope:

Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2015 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Measurement Technologies, Type, Substances, Photometric Throughput, Sample Load Capacity, Application, End User Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion (2015 - 2030) and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America, France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America Companies Profiled Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Cardinal Health, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, HORIBA Medical, MNCHIP Technologies Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Randox Laboratories Ltd., Trivitron Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc amongst others. Report Coverage Market Determinants and Influencing Factors, Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators, Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges), Trends, Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic, Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Competitor Profiles and Landscape, Company Market Share Analysis, Product Benchmarking Customization Scope We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries. Add-Ons We offer our report in different languages which include German, French, Spanish, Japanese and Korean amongst others.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market:

By Measurement Technologies

Photometric and colorimetric testing



Ion-selective potentiometry



Latex agglutination



Others

By Type

Automated



Benchtop Analyzer



Other

By Substances

Serum



Plasma



Urine



Other body fluids

By Photometric Throughput

400/800 with ISE



800/1,200 with ISE



Up to 8,000 test/hour



Up to 9,800 test/hour with dual ISE



Others

By Sample Load Capacity

80 (8 racks x 10 samples), 22 samples by carousel



150 (15 racks x 10 samples), 22 samples by carousel



400 samples (2 x 20 rack set)



Others

By Application

Diabetes



Testing for metabolic functions or cardiac markers



Drugs-of-abuse testing



Other

By End User

Physician Office Laboratory



Hospital Laboratory



Point-of-care clinics



University and Research Institutes, Veterinary Laboratories and Food and Wine Laboratories



Core Laboratory



Reference Laboratory



Integrated Delivery Network



Others

