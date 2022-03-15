Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 15, 2022) - Copland Road Capital Corporation (CSE: CRCC) (FSE: A2PL) ("Copland Road" or the "Company") Bruce Langstaff announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition ("Acquisition") of 100,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") in the capital of Copland Road Capital Corporation (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Langstaff exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 728,000 Common Shares representing approximately 9.36% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and partially diluted basis. Following the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Langstaff exercises control or direction over an aggregate of 828,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.64% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares an undiluted basis and partially diluted basis.

The Common Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Langstaff has a long-term view of the investment and reserves the right to acquire additional securities of the Company or to dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, in either case on the open market or through private transactions, in the future depending on market conditions and other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR or from Bruce Langstaff at langstaff@copland-road.com.

