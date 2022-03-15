Investor Update for Visium Technologies, Inc.

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / Visium Technologies, Inc, ("Visium" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:VISM) a cybersecurity company with proprietary solutions focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, and advancing predictive technology that provides real-time comprehensive visualized information on security events, issued today an update to its shareholders from its Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lucky.

To our Valued Shareholders,

The team at Visium has been hard at work to bring our world class solutions to market, and as I look ahead, I am more confident than ever about the direction of the Company. We continue to make strides with our sales, marketing, and development initiatives. Although we are still pre-revenue, our pending sales pipeline continues to grow. Visium cannot provide any assurances as to the success stemming from its current and growing sales pipeline, however we are of the strong opinion that we will continue to see increased demand in the marketplace for our TruContextTMTM products and services. We recently held a very successful webinar with Carahsoft to introduce TruContextTM and to highlight its use as an integrated enhancement to Splunk. Carahsoft is our corporate partner supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and also in Education and Healthcare markets. Carahsoft is taking TruContextTM to market through their Splunk federal sales teams, as they have recognized that TruContextTM is a much-needed solution by the security market.

We recently filed a Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which announces our intention to uplist from the OTC Pink Sheets to the NASDAQ Capital Market. I am delighted to start the journey to list on NASDAQ. An uplisting provides access to a platform that attracts potential institutional investment, along with greater exposure and shareholder engagement capabilities. This uplist has been a strategic objective of ours and allows the Company to accelerate its business strategy, both in attracting institutional and retail investors, along with M&A opportunities.

In conjunction with this uplist, we plan to do a capital raise of $10,000,000 through H.C. Wainwright and Company, a New York-based investment bank. We are pleased to have Wainwright as partners who believe in the potential of our technology and services. This financing will immediately create significant value for the Company by strengthening the Company's balance sheet, and positioning the Company for revenue and income growth. Being listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market will dramatically increase our profile and transparency to the market, including to current and potential customers. Historically, this has resulted in improved liquidity and awareness for companies that ascend to the NASDAQ.

The listing of the Company's common shares on NASDAQ remains subject to the approval of that exchange and the satisfaction of all applicable listing requirements. The Company will provide updates on its progress as it moves toward this goal.

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKT:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

Contact:

Visium Technologies, Inc.

Corporate: Mark Lucky, Chief Executive Officer

mlucky@visiumtechnologies.com

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Twitter | Instagram

Corporate Office:

4094 Majestic Lane Suite 360

Fairfax, VA 22033

Phone: 703-273-0383

SOURCE: Visium Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693070/Investor-Update-for-Visium-Technologies-Inc