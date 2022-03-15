Anzeige
WKN: 885287 ISIN: GB0001738615 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITAL GEARING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
15.03.2022
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 15

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C. (the "Company")
LEI: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
Date: 15 March 2022
Net Asset Value
The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 14 March 2022, the
unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:
Capital only: 4,960p
Including income: 5,008p
Enquiries:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com
