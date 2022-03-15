WGI Inc.: WGI Announces Becoming a Founding Corporate Member of Smart City Works Venture Studio

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / National engineering design and professional services firm WGI, Inc. is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Smart City Works Venture Studio (SCWVS). Headquartered in West Palm Beach, WGI is a nationwide leader in providing technology-based solutions for the planning and design of public infrastructure and private land development projects.

The Smart City Works Venture Studio is designed to identify the key trends and opportunities in infrastructure where technology and associated innovative processes can make a difference in how infrastructure is developed, deployed, and maintained in terms of quality, accessibility, cost, and sustainability. That is directly aligned with WGI's vision of "creatively transforming how our world is envisioned, designed, and experienced."

According to Gregory Sauter, President of WGI, "We continue to lead in the development, adoption, and integration of emerging technologies. This will provide WGI line-of-sight into technologies and solutions that we can integrate into our processes, and as part of our suite of solutions. We are constantly scanning the innovation horizon for emerging technologies for adoption, partnerships, and acquisitions. The studio model helps accelerate advancement and reduces our risk of adoption. This alliance will focus on the very execution risks that cause many startups to fail, and will augment our insight into relevant innovation and strengthen our pipeline of acquisition and investment targets."

Tim McManus, Head of the Smart City Works Venture Studio Board of Advisors, and former McKinsey VP of Capital Projects said, "I agree with Greg. As corporations and agencies alike realize the vast gains digital transformation can provide, the ecosystem created by Smart City Works Labs and Smart City Works Venture Studio offer them insights, access to innovation, talent-development opportunities, and exposure to proven methods and best practices that can make a big impact."

WGI continues to advance its technology portfolio, recently announcing the acquisition of Streamline Technologies, Inc. (Streamline) by WGI Ventures, LLC., the venture arm of WGI, Inc. Streamline is a leader in water modeling and developer of tools supporting WGI's focus and commitment to advanced digital tools, resilience, and sustainability.

The Smart City Works Actuator Program will complete its eighth cohort later this year, and the Smart City Works Venture Studio is expected to begin operations with its first three startups in 2022.

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary solutions-providing consulting firm, WGI has 18 offices in eight states, serving an active client base in over 30 states, specializing in the following disciplines: mobility planning, transportation engineering, land development/municipal engineering, traffic and transportation engineering, parking solutions, geospatial and land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, restoration and structural engineering, landscape architecture, environmental sciences and water resources, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2021, ENR ranked WGI #175 -- up 12 places -- on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms, while at the same time naming WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. South Florida Business Journal ranked WGI #5 on its 2021 Top 25 Engineering Firms, and #59 on its 2020 list of Top 100 Private Companies. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

ABOUT SMART CITY WORKS VENTURE STUDIO

Smart City Works Venture Studio helps to build startups for the cyber-physical infrastructure world by providing a team of experienced entrepreneurs who have substantial experience in IoT and infrastructure, product development, business planning, customer acquisition, finance, and venture capital, as well as industry-specific expertise in smart cities, construction, smart buildings, mobility, energy, and the environment. Smart City Works Venture Studio is a joint initiative between Smart City Works Venture Labs, a next-generation business accelerator focused on urban infrastructure, and Rocket Wagon Venture Studios, the parent organization that provides the architectural cyber-physical framework including considerations regarding devices, security, privacy, data governance and ownership, communications, and a broad range of analytics, as well as shared legal and financial services, underlying operational systems, and corporate relationships.

WGI Company Contacts:

Gregory Sauter, P.E./president

Gregory.Sauter@wginc.com

561.687.2220

SCW Venture Studio:

Don DeLoach

don@rwvstudios.com

Smart City Works Venture Labs:

David Heyman

DHeyman@smartcityworks.io

Media Contact:

Kelly Owens

Alchemy Communications Group

ko@alchemycommgroup.com

561.222.4958 (mobile)

561.935.9953 x101 (office)

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/692987/WGI-Announces-Becoming-a-Founding-Corporate-Member-of-Smart-City-Works-Venture-Studio