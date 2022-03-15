Mablink Bioscience appoints Dr. Lenka Kyrych Sadilkova as its Head of Preclinical Research and Development to support the development of its pipeline of ADC candidates using its proprietary PSARlink linker

Mablink Bioscience S.A.S. ("Mablink"), a biotechnology company developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) based on its proprietary PSARlink drug-linker technology to treat cancers with high unmet needs, today announced the appointment of its Head of Preclinical Research and Development: Lenka Kyrych Sadilkova, PhD.

She held several positions in the field of bioconjugation and recombinant proteins with several academic institutions. She has worked for 6 years at the Czech Academy of Sciences and for 4 years as a Scientific Lead in the laboratory of clinical pharmacology in one of the Czech largest hospitals. During the years, her work was focused on engineering of recombinant proteins, vaccination strategies and vaccine development and research projects related to pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic modelling of selected standard of care regimens in geriatric patients with translational overlaps. Dr. Kyrych Sadilkova brings her skills in non-clinical pharmacology and team management that she has gained during her 9 years at SOTIO Biotech a.s., a Czech biotech company focusing on the development of innovative oncology immunotherapies. After several years as a Pharmacology Lead, she was promoted to the position of Director of Pharmacology responsible for non-clinical development of several antibody-drug conjugates, with the first one currently successfully entering in Phase 1.

An expert in ADCs, she will lead Mablink's biology laboratory, in close collaboration with the CSO and the CDO, to support the development of MBK-103, Mablink's lead ADC candidate. With her specific experience in target validation and antibody development, she will be instrumental in helping Mablink evolve from being a drug-linker company to becoming an ADC developer with an exciting pipeline of new ADC candidates.

Dr. Kyrych Sadilkova holds a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and a PhD in Gerontology, both from Charles University (Prague, Czech Republic).

Jean-Guillaume Lafay, CEO of Mablink, declared that: "We are delighted and honored that Dr. Kyrych Sadilkova, a seasoned ADC expert, is joining Mablink. It is a testimony to the relevance of our technology as well as of our strategy and a powerful acceleration of our pipeline of ADCs to address high unmet medical patient needs

Warren Viricel, CSO of Mablink, said: "Dr. Kyrych Sadilkova is a very strong addition to our scientific team. Lenka's skills and experience will enable us to go even faster in bringing our innovation to the clinic and to the patient

Lenka Kyrych Sadilkova added: "I've watched the ADC field matured with plenty of innovations in the past 10 years, and, clearly, Mablink's technology stands out among its peers. I am thrilled to join the team now to help Mablink develop its pipeline

About PSARlink

PSARlink linkers are chemical links that can be placed between an antibody and a chosen cytotoxic molecule to be delivered into tumor cells. PSARlink's unique structure "masks" the cytotoxic molecules, especially hydrophobic compounds, and provides a "stealthy" property to such antibody-drug conjugates, enabling them to stay longer in the body, giving them more time to destroy tumor cells. At the same time, making ADCs stealthy avoids most of the damage typically caused by such molecules to healthy cells: PSARlink-based ADCs are better tolerated. These improvements translate into at least a 10-fold increase of the therapeutic index observed in animal models, a potentially game-changing factor for future clinical success.

About Mablink Bioscience

Mablink is a biopharmaceutical company that has developed PSARlink, an innovative and hydrophilic drug-linker technology that brings dramatically improved pharmacological properties to antibody-drug conjugates.

Mablink is developing its own pipeline of ADCs targeting several cancers with high unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit: www.mablink.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005661/en/

Contacts:

Mablink Bioscience S.A.S.

Jean-Guillaume Lafay

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jg.lafay@mablink.com