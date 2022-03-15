COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Commerzbank € 1.5bn cb due 2027
London, March 15
15thMarch 2022
Commerzbank AG
EUR 1.5 billion Mortgage Covered Bond due 2027
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13620) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|Commerzbank AG
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000CZ45W16
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,500,000,000
|Description:
|0.5 % Mortgage covered bonds due 15th March 2027
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
CACIB
Helaba
ING
LBBW
Natixis
