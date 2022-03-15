- (PLX AI) - Subsea 7 awarded substantial contract, which the company defines as between USD 150 million and USD 300 million.
- • The award, made to a consortium including Subsea 7, comprises engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of offshore facilities, subsea pipelines, and associated infrastructure
- • Project management and engineering will commence immediately, and offshore activities are scheduled to commence in Q3 2024
