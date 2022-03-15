Reports And Data: Biomaterials Market Size To Reach USD 380.69 Billion In 2030 | Rising Demand For Smart Biomaterials That Produce And Transfer Bioelectric Signals Are Driving Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global biomaterials market size is expected to reach USD 145.1 Billion in 2021 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.8%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for plastic surgeries, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases and disorders, and continuous technological advancements such as development of smart biomaterials are factors expected to boost revenue market growth.

The porous-coated and fully or partially porous orthopedic implants have gained immense popularity in recent years, as porous structures reduce elastic modulus and stimulate bone growth around the implant. Powder metallurgy, 3-D printing, and additive manufacturing are some of the potential techniques to manufacture porous metallic and ceramic implants.

Rising demand and adoption of smart biomaterials that produce and transfer bioelectric signals similar to native tissues for accurate physiological functions is expected to fuel revenue growth of the global market. Piezoelectric scaffolds are smart materials that play a significant role in tissue engineering, and this product is expected to gain popularity in the global market as these materials can stimulate the signaling pathways and consequently improve tissue regeneration at the impaired site.

However, high cost of biomaterial production, occurrence of inflammatory responses due to compatibility issues, and possible complications associated with use of these products are factors that could hamper revenue growth of the global market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Based on application, the orthopedic segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period due to increasing global geriatric population, high number of musculoskeletal injury cases, and increasing number of patients seeking knee replacement, construction, and other joint-related orthopedic surgeries globally.

Based on end-user, the ambulatory surgical center segment is expected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due an increasing number of surgeries, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and incidence of accidents and sports-related injuiries.

The market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share throughout the forecast period. High revenue growth of this market is attributed to factors such high prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, favorable government regulations, presence of major key players in countries in the region. For instance, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., a prominent biomaterial manufacturer, announced in 2019 that its new product Persona Revision Knee System for revision knee replacement surgeries has received FDA approval.

The Biomaterial market in Europe is expected to account for substantially large revenue share in during the forecast period. Rising demand and need for biomaterials due to increasing number of surgeries where biomaterials are required, and continuous research & development of technologically advanced materials that improve efficiency of medical implants are major factors driving revenue growth of the market in this region. Some other factors driving Europe biomaterials market revenue growth include increasing number of initiatives by government of countries in the region such as subsidies and funding.

In January 2021 , Essent Biologics launched human-derived biomaterials and 3D biology data for cell therapy and tissue engineering. This launch helped to meet the needs for human-derived biomaterials and data to the regenerative medicine research community.

Major companies profiled in the global market report are Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Royal DSM, Carpenter Technology Corporation, BASF SE, Corbion, Cam Bioceramics B.V., Celanese Corporation, CoorsTek Inc., CeramTec, Evonik Industries, and GELITA AG .

For this study, Reports and Data has segmented the global biomaterials market based on application (material type), application, end-use, and region:

Application (Material Type) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Cardiovascular

Natural Biomaterials



Small intestine submucosa





Pericardium





Engineered tissues





Other



Synthetic biomaterials



Polymers





Polyurethane







Other





Metals





Titanium







Stainless steel







Alloy



Composite biomaterials

Orthopedic



Metals



Stainless steel





Alloy





Titanium





Polymers





Polymethacrylate





Polyethylene





Polypropylene (PP)





Other



Ceramic

Calcium phosphate





Glass





Aluminum Oxide





Other

Ophthalmology

Silicone



Polymethacrylate



Cellulose acetate butyrate



Other

Dental

Metals



Stainless steel





Alloy





Titanium



Polymers



Polyurethane





Polyamide





Polyurethane





Zirconia





Other



Ceramic



Carbon





Glass





Aluminum Oxide





Other

Plastic Surgery

Natural Biomaterials



Collagen





Hyaluronic acid





Other



Synthetic Biomaterials



Polymers





Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)







Silicone







Other





Ceramic Materials





Hydroxyapatite







Glass







Other

Wound Healing

Natural Biomaterials



Chitosan





Cellulose





Other



Synthetic Biomaterials



Polyethylene





Polyurethane





Polycaprolactone





Other

Tissue Engineering

Ceramics



Glass





Hydroxyapatite





Other



Metals



Alloy





Titanium





Other



Polymers



Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA)





Poly(lactide-co-glycolide)





Other



Other

Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications

Synthetic Biomaterials



Silicone





Polyglycolic acid (PGA)





Other



Natural Biomaterials



Collagen





Chitosan





Hyaluronic acid





Other

Other Applications

Natural Biomaterials



Synthetic biomaterials



Other biomaterials

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Cardiovascular

Catheters



Stents



Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators



Pacemakers



Sensors



Heart Valves



Vascular Grafts



Guidewires



Others

Orthopedic

Joint Replacement



Knee Replacement





Hip Replacement





Shoulder Replacement





Others



Viscosupplementation



Bioresorbable Tissue Fixation



Suture Anchors





Interference Screws





Meniscal Repair Tacks





Meshes



Spine



Spinal Fusion Surgeries





Minimally Invasive Fusion Surgeries





Motion Preservation & Dynamic Stabilization Surgeries





Pedicle-Based Rod Systems







Interspinous Spacers







Artificial Discs





Fracture Fixation Devices





Bone Plates







Screws







Pins







Rods







Wires





Synthetics Bone Grafts

Ophthalmology

Intraocular Lenses



Functional Replacement of Ocular Tissues



Synthetic Corneas



Others

Dental

Dental Implants



Dental Bone Grafts & Substitutes



Dental Membranes



Tissue Regeneration

Plastic Surgery

Soft-Tissue Fillers



Craniofacial Surgery

Wound Healing

Wound Closure Devices



Sutures





Staples



Surgical Hemostats



Internal Tissue Sealants



Adhesion Barriers



Hernia Meshes

Tissue Engineering

Scaffolds for Regenerative Medicine



Nanomaterials for Biosensing



Tailoring of Inorganic Nanoparticles

Neurological/Central Nervous System Applications

Shunting Systems



Cortical Neural Prosthetics



Hydrogel Scaffolds for CNS Repair



Neural Stem Cell Encapsulation

Other Applications

Drug Delivery Systems



Gastrointestinal Applications



Bariatric Surgery



Urinary Applications

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Other End Users

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

