Alarm Monitoring Market Size to Reach USD 56620 Million by 2028 at CAGR 4.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alarm Monitoring Market is Segmented by Type (Products, Service), Application (Residential Use, Commercial Use). The report covers global opportunity analysis, regional outlook, growth potential, industry forecast from 2022 to 2028.

The Alarm Monitoring market was valued at USD 42890 Million in 2021, and it is anticipated to reach USD 56620 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of about 4.0% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Major Factors Driving The Growth Of The Alarm Monitoring Market Are:

Increased crime rates and consumer awareness of security, as well as insurance policies with security systems installed, are propelling the global alarm monitoring market forward. Furthermore, the high adoption rate of home automation systems contributes to the growth of the alarm monitoring market.

Trends Influencing The Growth Of The Alarm Monitoring Market:

Consumers are becoming more aware of security issues, and they have begun to install surveillance and alarm systems in their homes to prevent theft and fire. In addition, the increasing use of electronic security systems in public places is propelling the alarm monitoring market forward.

Attractive insurance policy discounts for installing security systems are expected to propel the alarm monitoring market growth. Several insurance companies will give you a discount on your premium if you install and maintain an alarm system that includes some form of central monitoring. When an alarm system is connected to a central monitoring station, insurance companies offer the highest discounts. In the event of an alarm, these monitoring stations notify the emergency services. Several residential customers have been observed purchasing security systems in order to take advantage of the lower insurance premium rates offered to homeowners who install security systems. In addition, certain insurance policies require the installation of security systems in homes in order to be covered by the policies.

Rapid urbanization around the world, as well as development projects such as Smart Cities, will likely catalyze the adoption of smart homes with smart security systems in the near future, propelling the alarm monitoring market forward. Furthermore, rising home automation system installations are expected to propel the alarm monitoring market in the residential sector.

The high cost of installation and maintenance of alarm monitoring systems, on the other hand, is impeding alarm monitoring market growth.

Alarm Monitoring Share Analysis

Based on region, North America is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. This region is home to the majority of the key players in the global alarm monitoring market. In terms of new and improved technologies, increased R&D in the fields of remote monitoring, home automation systems, and the Internet of Things is a major factor driving market growth in North America.

This report includes the following companies; we can also add the other companies as you want.

Johnson Controls

Vivint, Inc.

Honeywell

CPI Security System

Frontpoint Security Solutions, LLC.

Protect America

Siemens AG

Panasonic

Samsung

SimpliSafe

