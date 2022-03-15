Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Soeben Gamechanger-Ad-hoc II.: Komplette Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQ7M ISIN: CNE1000023G9 Ticker-Symbol: 9M7 
Frankfurt
15.03.22
09:16 Uhr
1,506 Euro
-0,210
-12,24 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
XINTE ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
XINTE ENERGY CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
XINTE ENERGY
XINTE ENERGY CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
XINTE ENERGY CO LTD1,506-12,24 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.