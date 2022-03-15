Xinte's new manufacturing facility is planned to be located in Changji county, in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Moreover, Longi is planning to build another factory in Erdos City, Inner Mongolia.TBEA-owned Xinte Energy's poly division has announced it will invest around RMB17.6 billion (US$2.8 billion) to expand its polysilicon capacity by another 200,000 metric tons. The expansion plan approved by the board of TBEA today envisages the construction of a new factory in Changji county, in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. The plan is expected to be implemented in two 100,000-ton-annual-capacity ...

