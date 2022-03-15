This is Enphase Energy's fourth recent acquisition, which enhances Enphase Energy's planned digital platform for installers.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, Inc., a US-based energy technology company and a supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced the acquisition of SolarLeadFactory LLC, a company that provides high-quality leads to solar installers. "For the past two years, we have executed on our installer digital platform strategy with the acquisitions of Sofdesk for solar design software, DIN's solar business for proposal and permitting services, 365 Pronto ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...